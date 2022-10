Ásia e África dão vitória apertada para Lula

Publicado domingo, 30 de outubro de 2022 às 19:52 h | Autor: Da Redação ouvir

Brazil's former President (2003-2010) and presidential candidate for the leftist Workers Party (PT) Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva waves at supporters during a campaign rally in Campinas, Sao Paulo state, Brazil on October 8, 2022. - Far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva went on the attack on the eve, trading accusations of drunkenness and eating human flesh as hostility escalated ahead of Brazil's October 30 presidential runoff. (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP) - Foto: NELSON ALMEIDA