Milei escolhe Luis Caputo como novo ministro da Economia | A TARDE

Publicado quarta-feira, 29 de novembro de 2023 às 16:04 h | Atualizado em 29/11/2023, 16:22 | Autor: Da Redação ouvir

(FILES) Argentina's new Budget Minister Luis Caputo offers a press conference at the Casa Rosada presidential palace in Buenos Aires, on December 30, 2016. Argentina's President-elect Javier Milei on November 29, 2023, confirmed Luis Caputo, former finance minister during the government of Mauricio Macri, as his economy minister, on his return from a joint trip to the United States with high-level meetings at the White House. "Yes, yes, the economy minister is Luis Caputo," the ultra-liberal Milei told radio La Red after landing back in the Argentine capital. (Photo by Eitan ABRAMOVICH / AFP) - Foto: Eitan ABRAMOVICH / AFP