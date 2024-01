Nadal desiste do Australian Open após sofrer nova lesão no quadril | A TARDE

Em suas páginas nas redes sociais, o tenista espanhol Rafael Nadal anunciou, neste domingo, 7, que desistiu de disputar o Australian Open, torneio de Grand Slam que acontece em Melbourne.

Hi all, during my last match in Brisbane I had a small problem on a muscle that as you know made me worried. Once I got to Melbourne I have had the chance to make an MRI and I have micro tear on a muscle, not in the same part where I had the injury and that’s good news.

