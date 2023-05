Punidos os torcedores que penduraram boneco de Vini Jr em ponte

Publicado quinta-feira, 25 de maio de 2023 às 10:04 h | Atualizado em 25/05/2023, 10:56 | Autor: AFP ouvir

Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior greets the audience prior the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and Rayo Vallecano de Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on May 24, 2023. Vinicius drew global support after making a stand against racist abuse he received on May 21 from Valencia supporters at their Mestalla stadium. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP) - Foto: JAVIER SORIANO / AFP