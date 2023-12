Terremoto de magnitude 7.6 atinge Filipinas e causa risco de tsunami | A TARDE

Publicado sábado, 02 de dezembro de 2023 às 16:39 h | Atualizado em 02/12/2023, 17:01 | Autor: Da Redação ouvir

Residents and medical personnel evacuate patients from inside a hospital after a 7.6 earthequake struck Butuan City, in southern island of Mindanao late December 2, 2023. A powerful magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck the southern Philippines on December 2, the US Geological Survey said, as local authorities warned of a "destructive tsunami" and urged people in coastal areas to flee. (Photo by Ted ALJIBE / AFP) - Foto: Ted ALJIBE / AFP