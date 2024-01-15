Confira os vencedores do Critics Choice Awards 2024 | A TARDE

Confira os vencedores do Critics Choice Awards 2024
“Oppenheimer”, de Christopher Nolan, levou oito troféus
Os filmes e séries favoritos da crítica hollywoodiana foram premiados no Critics Choice Awards 2024 na noite do último domingo, 14. “Oppenheimer”, de Christopher Nolan, levou oito troféus, entre eles o de melhor diretor, elenco e o grande prêmio de melhor filme.
Já “Barbie”, de Greta Gerwig, foi o vencedor em seis categorias - incluindo os prêmios de melhor comédia e melhor roteiro original. A premiação também reconheceu os filmes “Pobres Criaturas” e “Os Rejeitados”. “Homem-Aranha Através do Aranhaverso” ganhou como melhor filme entre as animações, desbancando “O Menino e a Garça” e “Nimona”.
Entre as séries, “The Bear” dominou as comédias com quatro vitórias de cinco possíveis. O protagonista Jeremy Allen White venceu como melhor ator de comédia, enquanto Ayo Edebiri venceu o de melhor atriz. Já em drama, “Succession” ficou com três vitórias, levando melhor série e melhores ator e atriz.
Confira a seguir a lista com todos os vencedores:
MELHOR FILME
Oppenheimer - VENCEDOR
American Fiction
Barbie
A Cor Púrpura
Os Rejeitados
Assassinos da Lua das Flores
Maestro
Vidas Passadas
Pobres Criaturas
Saltburn
MELHOR ATOR
Paul Giamatti (Os Rejeitados) - VENCEDOR
Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Assassinos da Lua das Flores)
Colman Domingo (Rustin)
Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)
MELHOR ATRIZ
Emma Stone (Pobres Criaturas) - VENCEDOR
Lily Gladstone (Assassinos da Lua das Flores)
Sandra Hüller (Anatomia de uma Queda)
Greta Lee (Vidas Passadas)
Carey Mulligan (Maestro)
Margot Robbie (Barbie)
MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE
Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer) - VENCEDOR
Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)
Robert DeNiro (Assassinos da Lua das Flores)
Ryan Gosling (Barbie)
Charles Melton (Segredos de um Escândalo)
Mark Ruffalo (Pobres Criaturas)
MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE
Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Os Rejeitados) - VENCEDOR
Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)
Danielle Brooks (A Cor Púrpura)
America Ferrera (Barbie)
Jodie Foster (Nyad)
Julianne Moore (Segredos de um Escândalo)
MELHOR JOVEM ATOR/ATRIZ
Dominic Sessa (Os Rejeitados) - VENCEDOR
Abby Ryder Forston (Crescendo Juntas)
Ariana Greenblatt (Barbie)
Calah Lane (Wonka)
Milo Machado Graner (Anatomia de uma Queda)
Madeleine Yuna Voyles (Resistência)
MELHOR ELENCO
Oppenheimer - VENCEDOR
Air
Barbie
A Cor Púrpura
Os Rejeitados
Assassinos da Lua das Flores
MELHOR DIREÇÃO
Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer) - VENCEDOR
Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
Greta Gerwig (Barbie)
Yorgos Lanthimos (Pobres Criaturas)
Alexander Payne (Os Rejeitados)
Martin Scorsese (Assassinos da Lua das Flores)
MELHOR ROTEIRO ORIGINAL
Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach (Barbie) - VENCEDOR
Alex Convery (Air)
David Hemingson (Os Rejeitados)
Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer (Maestro)
Samy Burch (Segredos de um Escândalo)
Celine Song (Vidas Passadas)
MELHOR ROTEIRO ADAPTADO
Cord Jefferson (American Fiction) - VENCEDOR
Kelly Fremon Craig (Crescendo Juntas)
Andrew Haigh (Todos Nós Desconhecidos)
Martin Scorsese, Eric Roth (Assassinos da Lua das Flores)
Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
MELHOR FOTOGRAFIA
Hoyte van Hoytema (Oppenheimer) - VENCEDOR
Matthew Libatique (Maestro)
Rodrigo Prieto (Barbie)
Rodrigo Prieto (Assassinos da Lua das Flores)
Robbie Ryan (Pobres Criaturas)
Linus Sandgren (Saltburn)
MELHOR DIREÇÃO DE ARTE
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer (Barbie) - VENCEDOR
Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx (Saltburn)
Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman (Oppenheimer)
Jack Fisk, Adam Willis (Assassinos da Lua das Flores)
James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek (Pobres Criaturas)
Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran (Asteroid City)
MELHORES EFEITOS VISUAIS
Oppenheimer - VENCEDOR
Resistência
Guardiões da Galáxia Vol. 3
Missão: Impossível - Acerto de Contas Parte 1
Pobres Criaturas
Homem-Aranha Através do Aranhaverso
MELHOR CABELO E MAQUIAGEM
Barbie - VENCEDOR
A Cor Púrpura
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Pobres Criaturas
Priscilla
MELHOR FIGURINO
Jacqueline Durran (Barbie) - VENCEDOR
Lindy Hemming (Wonka)
Francine Jamison-Tanchuck (A Cor Púrpura)
Holly Waddington (Pobres Criaturas)
Jacqueline West (Assassinos da Lua das Flores)
Janty Yates, David Crossman (Napoleão)
MELHOR EDIÇÃO
Jennifer Lame (Oppenheimer) - VENCEDOR
William Goldenberg (Air)
Nick Houy (Barbie)
Yorgos Mavropsaridis (Pobres Criaturas)
Thelma Schoonmaker (Assassinos da Lua das Flores)
Michelle Tesoro (Maestro)
MELHOR COMÉDIA
Barbie - VENCEDOR
American Fiction
Clube de Luta para Meninas
Os Rejeitados
Que Horas Eu Te Pego?
Pobres Criaturas
MELHOR ANIMAÇÃO
Homem-Aranha Através do Aranhaverso - VENCEDOR
O Menino e a Garça
Elementos
Nimona
Tartarugas Ninja: Caos Mutante
Wish
MELHOR FILME EM LÍNGUA ESTRANGEIRA
Anatomia de uma Queda - VENCEDOR
Godzilla Minus One
Perfect Days
Sociedade da Neve
The Taste of Things
Zona de Interesse
MELHOR CANÇÃO
“I’m Just Ken” (Barbie) - VENCEDOR
“Dance the Night” (Barbie)
“Peaches” (Super Mario Bros.)
“Road to Freedom” (Rustin)
“This Wish” (Wish)
“What Was I Made For” (Barbie)
MELHOR TRILHA SONORA
Ludwig Göransson (Oppenheimer) - VENCEDOR
Jerskin Fendrix (Pobres Criaturas)
Michael Giacchino (Sociedade da Neve)
Daniel Pemberton (Homem-Aranha Através do Aranhaverso)
Robbie Robertson (Assassinos da Lua das Flores)
Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt (Barbie)
MELHOR SÉRIE DE DRAMA
Succession - VENCEDOR
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Loki
The Morning Show
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA
Kieran Culkin (Succession) - VENCEDOR
Tom Hiddleston (Loki)
Timothy Olyphant (Justified: City Primeval)
Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
Ramón Rodríguez (Will Trent)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA
Sarah Snook (Succession) - VENCEDOR
Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
Aunjanue Ellis (Justified: City Primeval)
Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show) - VENCEDOR
Khalid Abdalla (The Crown)
Ron Cephas Jones (Truth Be Told)
Matthew MacFadyen (Succession)
Ke Huy Quan (Loki)
Rufus Sewell (The Diplomat)
MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA
Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown) - VENCEDOR
Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show)
Sophia Di Martino (Loki)
Celia Rose Gooding (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds)
Karen Pittman (The Morning Show)
Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)
MELHOR SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
The Bear
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Poker Face
Reservation Dogs
Shrinking
What We Do in the Shadows
MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) - VENCEDOR
Bill Hader (Barry)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Kayvan Novak (What We Do in the Shadows)
Drew Tarver (The Other Two)
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs)
MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) - VENCEDOR
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Bridget Everett (Somebody Somewhere)
Devery Jacobs (Reservation Dogs)
Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) - VENCEDOR
Phil Dunster – (Ted Lasso)
Harrison Ford (Shrinking)
Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows)
James Marsden (Jury Duty)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building) - VENCEDOR
Paulina Alexis (Reservation Dogs)
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
Jessica Williams (Shrinking)
MELHOR MINISSÉRIE
Treta - VENCEDOR
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fargo
Fellow Travelers
Lessons in Chemistry
Love & Death
A Murder at the End of the World
A Small Light
MELHOR SÉRIE DE ANIMAÇÃO
Scott Pilgrim: A Série - VENCEDOR
Bluey
Bob’s Burgers
Harley Quinn
Star Trek: Lower Decks
Young Love