Confira os vencedores do Critics Choice Awards 2024 | A TARDE

Os filmes e séries favoritos da crítica hollywoodiana foram premiados no Critics Choice Awards 2024 na noite do último domingo, 14. “Oppenheimer”, de Christopher Nolan, levou oito troféus, entre eles o de melhor diretor, elenco e o grande prêmio de melhor filme.

Já “Barbie”, de Greta Gerwig, foi o vencedor em seis categorias - incluindo os prêmios de melhor comédia e melhor roteiro original. A premiação também reconheceu os filmes “Pobres Criaturas” e “Os Rejeitados”. “Homem-Aranha Através do Aranhaverso” ganhou como melhor filme entre as animações, desbancando “O Menino e a Garça” e “Nimona”.



Entre as séries, “The Bear” dominou as comédias com quatro vitórias de cinco possíveis. O protagonista Jeremy Allen White venceu como melhor ator de comédia, enquanto Ayo Edebiri venceu o de melhor atriz. Já em drama, “Succession” ficou com três vitórias, levando melhor série e melhores ator e atriz.



Confira a seguir a lista com todos os vencedores:



MELHOR FILME



Oppenheimer - VENCEDOR



American Fiction



Barbie



A Cor Púrpura

Os Rejeitados

Assassinos da Lua das Flores



Maestro



Vidas Passadas



Pobres Criaturas



Saltburn



MELHOR ATOR



Paul Giamatti (Os Rejeitados) - VENCEDOR

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)



Leonardo DiCaprio (Assassinos da Lua das Flores)



Colman Domingo (Rustin)



Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)



Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)



MELHOR ATRIZ



Emma Stone (Pobres Criaturas) - VENCEDOR

Lily Gladstone (Assassinos da Lua das Flores)



Sandra Hüller (Anatomia de uma Queda)



Greta Lee (Vidas Passadas)



Carey Mulligan (Maestro)



Margot Robbie (Barbie)



MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE

Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer) - VENCEDOR

Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)



Robert DeNiro (Assassinos da Lua das Flores)



Ryan Gosling (Barbie)



Charles Melton (Segredos de um Escândalo)



Mark Ruffalo (Pobres Criaturas)



MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Os Rejeitados) - VENCEDOR

Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)



Danielle Brooks (A Cor Púrpura)



America Ferrera (Barbie)



Jodie Foster (Nyad)



Julianne Moore (Segredos de um Escândalo)



MELHOR JOVEM ATOR/ATRIZ

Dominic Sessa (Os Rejeitados) - VENCEDOR

Abby Ryder Forston (Crescendo Juntas)



Ariana Greenblatt (Barbie)



Calah Lane (Wonka)



Milo Machado Graner (Anatomia de uma Queda)



Madeleine Yuna Voyles (Resistência)



MELHOR ELENCO

Oppenheimer - VENCEDOR

Air



Barbie



A Cor Púrpura



Os Rejeitados



Assassinos da Lua das Flores



MELHOR DIREÇÃO

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer) - VENCEDOR

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)



Greta Gerwig (Barbie)



Yorgos Lanthimos (Pobres Criaturas)



Alexander Payne (Os Rejeitados)



Martin Scorsese (Assassinos da Lua das Flores)



MELHOR ROTEIRO ORIGINAL

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach (Barbie) - VENCEDOR

Alex Convery (Air)



David Hemingson (Os Rejeitados)



Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer (Maestro)



Samy Burch (Segredos de um Escândalo)



Celine Song (Vidas Passadas)



MELHOR ROTEIRO ADAPTADO

Cord Jefferson (American Fiction) - VENCEDOR

Kelly Fremon Craig (Crescendo Juntas)



Andrew Haigh (Todos Nós Desconhecidos)



Martin Scorsese, Eric Roth (Assassinos da Lua das Flores)



Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)



MELHOR FOTOGRAFIA

Hoyte van Hoytema (Oppenheimer) - VENCEDOR

Matthew Libatique (Maestro)



Rodrigo Prieto (Barbie)



Rodrigo Prieto (Assassinos da Lua das Flores)



Robbie Ryan (Pobres Criaturas)



Linus Sandgren (Saltburn)



MELHOR DIREÇÃO DE ARTE

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer (Barbie) - VENCEDOR

Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx (Saltburn)



Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman (Oppenheimer)



Jack Fisk, Adam Willis (Assassinos da Lua das Flores)



James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek (Pobres Criaturas)



Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran (Asteroid City)



MELHORES EFEITOS VISUAIS

Oppenheimer - VENCEDOR

Resistência



Guardiões da Galáxia Vol. 3



Missão: Impossível - Acerto de Contas Parte 1



Pobres Criaturas



Homem-Aranha Através do Aranhaverso



MELHOR CABELO E MAQUIAGEM

Barbie - VENCEDOR

A Cor Púrpura



Maestro



Oppenheimer



Pobres Criaturas



Priscilla



MELHOR FIGURINO

Jacqueline Durran (Barbie) - VENCEDOR

Lindy Hemming (Wonka)



Francine Jamison-Tanchuck (A Cor Púrpura)



Holly Waddington (Pobres Criaturas)



Jacqueline West (Assassinos da Lua das Flores)

Janty Yates, David Crossman (Napoleão)



MELHOR EDIÇÃO

Jennifer Lame (Oppenheimer) - VENCEDOR

William Goldenberg (Air)

Nick Houy (Barbie)



Yorgos Mavropsaridis (Pobres Criaturas)



Thelma Schoonmaker (Assassinos da Lua das Flores)



Michelle Tesoro (Maestro)



MELHOR COMÉDIA

Barbie - VENCEDOR

American Fiction



Clube de Luta para Meninas



Os Rejeitados



Que Horas Eu Te Pego?



Pobres Criaturas



MELHOR ANIMAÇÃO

Homem-Aranha Através do Aranhaverso - VENCEDOR

O Menino e a Garça

Elementos

Nimona

Tartarugas Ninja: Caos Mutante

Wish

MELHOR FILME EM LÍNGUA ESTRANGEIRA

Anatomia de uma Queda - VENCEDOR

Godzilla Minus One

Perfect Days

Sociedade da Neve

The Taste of Things

Zona de Interesse

MELHOR CANÇÃO

“I’m Just Ken” (Barbie) - VENCEDOR

“Dance the Night” (Barbie)

“Peaches” (Super Mario Bros.)

“Road to Freedom” (Rustin)

“This Wish” (Wish)

“What Was I Made For” (Barbie)

MELHOR TRILHA SONORA

Ludwig Göransson (Oppenheimer) - VENCEDOR

Jerskin Fendrix (Pobres Criaturas)

Michael Giacchino (Sociedade da Neve)

Daniel Pemberton (Homem-Aranha Através do Aranhaverso)

Robbie Robertson (Assassinos da Lua das Flores)

Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt (Barbie)

MELHOR SÉRIE DE DRAMA

Succession - VENCEDOR

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Loki

The Morning Show

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA

Kieran Culkin (Succession) - VENCEDOR

Tom Hiddleston (Loki)

Timothy Olyphant (Justified: City Primeval)

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Ramón Rodríguez (Will Trent)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA

Sarah Snook (Succession) - VENCEDOR

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Aunjanue Ellis (Justified: City Primeval)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show) - VENCEDOR

Khalid Abdalla (The Crown)

Ron Cephas Jones (Truth Be Told)

Matthew MacFadyen (Succession)

Ke Huy Quan (Loki)

Rufus Sewell (The Diplomat)

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown) - VENCEDOR

Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show)

Sophia Di Martino (Loki)

Celia Rose Gooding (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds)

Karen Pittman (The Morning Show)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

MELHOR SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

The Bear

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Poker Face

Reservation Dogs

Shrinking

What We Do in the Shadows

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) - VENCEDOR

Bill Hader (Barry)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Kayvan Novak (What We Do in the Shadows)

Drew Tarver (The Other Two)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs)

MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) - VENCEDOR

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Bridget Everett (Somebody Somewhere)

Devery Jacobs (Reservation Dogs)

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) - VENCEDOR

Phil Dunster – (Ted Lasso)

Harrison Ford (Shrinking)

Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows)

James Marsden (Jury Duty)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building) - VENCEDOR

Paulina Alexis (Reservation Dogs)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Jessica Williams (Shrinking)

MELHOR MINISSÉRIE

Treta - VENCEDOR

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Lessons in Chemistry

Love & Death

A Murder at the End of the World

A Small Light

MELHOR SÉRIE DE ANIMAÇÃO

Scott Pilgrim: A Série - VENCEDOR

Bluey

Bob’s Burgers

Harley Quinn

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Young Love