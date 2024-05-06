Chuvas no Rio Grande do Sul: veja registros do cenário de devastação | A TARDE

As fortes chuvas que vêm ocorrendo no Rio Grande do Sul estão deixando um rastro de destruição no estado. Imagens registradas mostram o cenário de devastação

Em boletim divulgado no domingo, 5, a Defesa Civil confirma 75 mortes em razão dos temporais. Ao todo, 334 dos 496 municípios do estado registraram algum tipo de problema, afetando 780 mil pessoas.

Confira os registros:

Aerial view of flooded streets at the Sarandi neighborhood in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil on May 5, 2024. The challenge is titanic and against the clock: authorities and neighbours are trying to avoid an even greater tragedy than the one already experienced in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul, where 66 people died and 80,000 were displaced by the floods, according to the authorities. (Photo by Florian PLAUCHEUR / AFP) | Foto: Florian PLAUCHEUR / AFP

Army members, firefighters, healthcare personnel and volunteers participate in the rescue operation of neighbours from Sarandi neighborhood, whose houses were affected by the floods, in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil on May 5, 2024. The challenge is titanic and against the clock: authorities and neighbours are trying to avoid an even greater tragedy than the one already experienced in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul, where 66 people died and 80,000 were displaced by the floods, according to the authorities. (Photo by Anselmo Cunha / AFP) | Foto: Anselmo Cunha / AFP

A man removes the mud left by floods from a store in Roca Sales, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, on May 5, 2024. Authorities in southern Brazil scrambled Sunday to rescue people from raging floods and mudslides in what has become the region's largest ever climate catastrophe, with at least 78 dead and 115,000 forced from their homes. (Photo by Gustavo Ghisleni / AFP) | Foto: Gustavo Ghisleni / AFP

Aerial view of a bridge partially destroyed by floods in Encantado, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil on May 5, 2024. Authorities in southern Brazil scrambled Sunday to rescue people from raging floods and mudslides in what has become the region's largest ever climate catastrophe, with at least 78 dead and 115,000 forced from their homes. (Photo by Gustavo Ghisleni / AFP) | Foto: GUSTAVO GHISLENI / AFP

This handout picture released by the Brazilian Presidency shows an aerial view of Porto Alegre, Brazil, with the Arena do Gremio stadium (top, R), taken on May 5, 2024, during an overfly by Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of areas affected by floods triggered by torrential storms in the southern Rio Grande do Sul State. Authorities in southern Brazil scrambled Sunday to rescue people from raging floods and mudslides in what has become the region's largest ever climate catastrophe, with at least 78 dead and 115,000 forced from their homes. Entire cities were underwater, with thousands of people cut off from the world by the floodwater, brought by days of torrential rains. (Photo by Ricardo STUCKERT / Brazilian Presidency / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / BRAZILIAN PRESIDENCY / RICARDO STUCKERT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS | Foto: RICARDO STUCKERT / BRAZILIAN PRESIDENCY / AFP

Casa de Cultura Mario Quintana Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul - Anselmo Cunha/AFP | Foto: ANSELMO CUNHA / AFP

Aerial view of flooded streets at the Sarandi neighborhood in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil on May 5, 2024. The challenge is titanic and against the clock: authorities and neighbours are trying to avoid an even greater tragedy than the one already experienced in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul, where 66 people died and 80,000 were displaced by the floods, according to the authorities. (Photo by Carlos Fabal / AFP) | Foto: Carlos Fabal / AFP

This handout picture released by the Canoas City Hall shows rescue teams and volunteers helping flood victims in Canoas, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil on May 4, 2024. The challenge is titanic and against the clock: authorities and neighbours are trying to avoid an even greater tragedy than the one already experienced in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul, where 66 people died and 80,000 were displaced by the floods, according to the authorities. (Photo by Alisson MOURA / Canoas City Hall / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / CANOAS CITY HALL / ALISSON MOURA" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS | Foto: Alisson MOURA / Canoas City Hall / AFP

EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / People and policemen carry the body of a victim after an explosion at a petrol station in Porto Alegre, Rio da Grande do State, Brazil on May 4, 2024. The floods caused by the intense rains that hit southern Brazil left at least 56 dead and 67 missing, according to a new report on Saturday from Civil Defense. (Photo by Carlos FABAL / AFP) | Foto: Carlos FABAL / AFP

People observe a flooded street after heavy rains in Encantado, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil on May 1, 2024. At least ten people died and 21 are missing due to heavy rains in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul, authorities said Wednesday. (Photo by Gustavo Ghisleni / AFP) | Foto: Gustavo Ghisleni / AFP

