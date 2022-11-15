Anitta é indicada ao Grammy 2023 como artista revelação

Anitta foi indicada à categoria "Best New Artist" (Artista Revelação) do Grammy 2023. Nas redes sociais, ela afirmou que esta é a maior conquista que poderia ter imaginado.

"Nunca na minha vida eu teria imaginado este momento chegando. Eu sou do Brasil, pessoal... Quero dizer... wow! Sem palavras. Obrigada, obrigada, obrigada... para sempre agradecida. Ganhando ou perdendo esta é a maior conquista que eu poderia ter imaginado. Muito amor para todos os outros indicados que estão fazendo história", escreveu a cantora, em inglês.

Ela concorre com nomes como Omar Apollo, Domi & JD Beck, Muni Long e a banda de rock alternativo Wet Leg. Nesta edição, Beyoncé foi a artista com o maior número de indicações e bateu o recorde do seu marido, o rapper Jay-Z.

A cerimônica do 65º Grammy Awards acontece em 5 de fevereiro de 2023, em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos, na Crypto.com Arena.

Confira os indicados nas outras categorias.

Song Of The Year

"abcdefu" - GAYLE

"About Damn Time" - Lizzo

"All Too Well (10 Minute Version)" - Taylor Swift

"As It Was" - Harry Styles

"Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy

"BREAK MY SOUL" - Beyoncé

"Easy on Me" - Adele

"GOD DID" - DJ Khaled

"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar

"Just Like That" - Bonnie Raitt

Pop Solo Performance

"Easy On Me" - Adele

"Moscow Mule" - Bad Bunny

"Woman" - Doja Cat

"Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy

"About Damm Time" - Lizzo

"As it Was" - Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Don't Shut Me Down" - Abba

"Bam Bam" - Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran

"My Universe" - Coldplay & BTS

"I Like You" - Post Malone & Doja Cat

"Unholy" - Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

"Break My Soul" - Beyoncé

"Rosewood" - Bonobo

"Don't Forget My Love" - Diplo & Miguel

"I'm Good (Blue)" - David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

"Intimidated" - KAYTRANADA & H.E.R.

"On My Knees" - Rüfüs du Sol

Best Pop Vocal Album

"Voyage" - ABBA

"30" - Adele

"Music of the Spheres" - Coldplay

"Harry’s House" - Harry Styles

"Special" - Lizzo

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

"Higher" - Michael Buble

"When Christmas Comes Around" - Kelly Clarkson

"I Dream of Christmas" - Norah Jones

"Evergreen" - Pentatonix

"Thank You" - Diana Ross

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

"Renaissance" - Beyoncé

"Fragments" - Bonobo

"Diplo" - Diplo

"The Last Goodbye" - Odesza

"Surrender" - Rüfüs Du Sol

Best Instrumental Composition

Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers - Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues

Geoffrey Keezer - Refuge

Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn - El País Invisible

Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar - African Tales

Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar - Snapshots

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6 - As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)

Danny Elfman - Main Titles

Kings Return - How Deep Is Your Love}

Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Auer - Scrapple From the Apple

Remy Le Boeuf - Minnesota, WI

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet - 2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)

Cécile McLorin Salvant - Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying

Christine McVie - Songbird (Orchestral Version)

Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer - Never Gonna Be Alone

Louis Cole - Let It Happen

Best Rap Performance

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - "God Did"

Doja Cat - "Vegas"

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - "Pushin P"

Hitkidd & Glorilla - "F.N.F. (Let’s Go)"

Kendrick Lamar - "The Heart Part 5"

Best Rap Song

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - "God Did"

Future Featuring Drake & Tems - "Wait for U"

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - "Pushin P"

Jack Harlow Featuring Drake - "Churchill Downs"

Kendrick Lamar - "The Heart Part 5"

Best Rap Album

DJ Khaled - "God Did"

Future - "I Never Liked You"

Jack Harlow - "Come Home the Kids Miss You"

Kendrick Lamar - "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers"

Pusha T - "It’s Almost Dry"

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Laura Veltz

Nija Charles

The-Dream

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Best Latin Pop Album

Camilo - "De Adentro Pa Afuera"

Christina Aguilera - "Aguilera"

Fonseca - "Viajante"

Rubén Blades & Boca Livre - "Pasieros"

Sebastián Yatra - "Dharma +"

Best Música Urbana Album

Bad Bunny - "Un Verano Sin Ti"

Daddy Yankee - "Legendaddy"

Farruko - "La 167"

Maluma - "The Love & Sex Tape"

Rauw Alejandro - "Trap Cake, Vol. 2"

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Cimafunk - "El Alimento"

Fito Paez - "Los Años Salvajes"

Gaby Moreno - "Alegoría"

Jorge Drexler - "Tinta y Tiempo"

Mon Laferte - "1940 Carmen"

Rosalía - "Motomami"

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Chiquis - "Abeja Reina"

Christian Nodal - "EP #1 Forajido"

Marco Antonio Solís - "Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe)"

Natalia Lafourcade - "Un Canto por México - El Musical"

Los Tigres del Norte - "La Reunión (Deluxe)"

Best Tropical Latin Album

Carlos Vives - "Cumbiana II"

Marc Anthony - "Pa’lla Voy"

La Santa Cecilia - "Quiero Verte Feliz"

Spanish Harlem Orchestra - "Imágenes Latinas"

Tito Nieves - "Legendario"

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Various Artists - Elvis

Various Artists - Encanto

Various Artists - Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4

Lorne Balfe, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga & Hans Zimmer - Top Gun: Maverick

Various Artists - West Side Story

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

Germaine Franco - Encanto

Hans Zimmer - No Time to Die

Jonny Greenwood - The Power of the Dog

Michael Giacchino: The Batman

Nicholas Britell - Succession: Season 3

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Beyoncé - Be Alive

Carolina Gaitán - La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto - Cast - We Don’t Talk About Bruno

Jessy Wilson Featuring Angélique Kidjo - Keep Rising (The Woman King)

Lady Gaga - Hold My Hand

Taylor Swift - Carolina

4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo & Grayson Villanueva - Nobody Like U

Best Comedy Album

Dave Chappelle - "The Closer"

Jim Gaffigan - "Comedy Monster"

Louis C.K. - "Sorry"

Patton Oswalt - "We All Scream"

Randy Rainbow - "A Little Brains, a Little Talent"

Best R&B Performance

Beyoncé - "Virgo’s Groove"

Jazmine Sullivan - "Hurt Me So Good"

Lucky Daye - "Over"

Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak - "Here With Me"

Muni Long - "Hrs & Hrs"

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan - "’Round Midnight"

Babyface Featuring Ella Mai - "Keeps on Fallin’"

Beyoncé - "Plastic Off the Sofa"

Mary J. Blige - "Good Morning Gorgeous"

Snoh Aalegra - "Do 4 Love"

Best R&B Song

Beyoncé - "Cuff It"

Jazmine Sullivan - "Hurt Me So Good"

Mary J. Blige - "Good Morning Gorgeous"

Muni Long - "Hrs & Hrs"

PJ Morton - "Please Don’t Walk Away"