Confira os principais vencedores do Grammy 2024 | A TARDE

Confira os principais vencedores do Grammy 2024
Evento aconteceu na Arena Crypto, em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos
A 66ª edição do Grammy 2024 aconteceu no domingo, 4, e celebrou nomes de destaque do cenário musical. Reunindo astros e estrelas da indústria, o evento aconteceu na Arena Crypto, em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos.
A edição deste ano dividiu os três prêmios mais importantes da noite entre Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus e Billie Eilish. Swift recebeu o cobiçado prêmio de Álbum do Ano, por seu “Midnights”, que também foi premiado como melhor álbum vocal pop; o prêmio de Gravação do Ano, por sua vez, ficou com “Flowers”, de Miley Cyrus. A música também levou o prêmio de Melhor Perfomance Pop Solo.
Já Billie Eilish foi premiada duas vezes por “What Was I Made For?”, hit que compôs para “Barbie”: na categoria de Canção do Ano e na de Melhor Canção para Mídia Visual.
Confira abaixo os vencedores das principais categorias do Grammy 2024:
CANÇÃO DO ANO
"A&W" - Lana Del Rey
"Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift
"Butterfly" - Jon Batiste
"Dance the Night" - Dua Lipa
"Flowers" - Miley Cyrus
"Kill Bill" - SZA
"Vampire" - Olivia Rodrigo
"What Was I Made For?" - Billie Eilish (VENCEDOR)
GRAVAÇÃO DO ANO
"Worship" - Jon Batiste
"Not Strong Enough" - Boygenius
"Flowers" - Miley Cyrus (VENCEDOR)
"What Was I Made For?" - Billie Eilish
"On My Mama" - Victoria Monet
"Vampire" - Olivia Rodrigo
"Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift
"Kill Bill" - SZA
ÁLBUM DO ANO
World Music Radio - Jon Batiste
The Record - Boygenius
Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus
Did You Know There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - Lana Del Rey
The Age of Pleasure - Janelle Monáe
Guts - Olivia Rodrigo
Midnights - Taylor Swift (VENCEDOR)
SOS - SZA
MELHOR ARTISTA REVELAÇÃO
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Khan
Victoria Monet (VENCEDOR)
The War and Treaty
MELHOR PERFORMANCE POP DUO/GRUPO
"Thousand Miles" - Miley Cyrus feat. Brandi Carlile
"Candy Necklace" - Lana Del Rey feat. Jon Batiste
"Never Felt so Alone" - Labrinth feat. Billie Eilish
"Karma" - Taylor Swift feat. Ice Spice
"Ghost in the Machine" - SZA feat. Phoebe Bridgers (VENCEDOR)
MELHOR PERFORMANCE POP SOLO
"Flowers" - Miley Cyrus (VENCEDOR)
"Paint the Town Red" - Doja Cat
"What Was I Made For?" - Billie Eilish
"Vampire" - Olivia Rodrigo
"Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift
COMPOSITOR DO ANO (NÃO-CLÁSSICO)
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas (VENCEDOR)
Justin Tranter
PRODUTOR DO ANO (NÃO-CLÁSSICO)
Jack Antonoff (VENCEDOR)
Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro
MELHOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK
But Here We Are - Foo Fighters
Starcatcher - Greta Van Fleet
72 Seasons - Metallica
This is Why - Paramore (VENCEDOR)
In Times New Roman... - Queens of the Stone Age
MELHOR ÁLBUM POP VOCAL
Chemistry - Kelly Clarkson
Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus
Guts - Olivia Rodrigo
Subtract - Ed Sheeran
Midnights - Taylor Swift (VENCEDOR)
MELHOR TRILHA SONORA PARA MÍDIA VISUAL
Barbie
Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre
Os Fabelmans
Indiana Jones e a Relíquia do Destino
Oppenheimer (VENCEDOR)
MELHOR CANÇÃO ESCRITA PARA MÍDIA VISUAL
"Barbie World" - Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice feat. Aqua
"Dance the Night" - Dua Lipa
"I'm Just Ken" - Ryan Gosling
"Lift Me Up" - Rihanna
"What Was I Made For" - Billie Eilish (VENCEDOR)
MELHOR TRILHA SONORA COMPILADA PARA MÍDIA VISUAL
Daisy Jones & The Six
Barbie (VENCEDOR)
Pantera Negra: Wakanda Forever
Guardiões da Galáxia, Vol. 3
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
MELHOR VIDEOCLIPE
"I'm Only Sleeping" - The Beatles (VENCEDOR)
"In Your Love" - Tyler Childers
"What Was I Made For" - Billie Eilish
"Count Me Out" - Kendrick Lamar
"Rush" - Troye Sivan
MELHOR FILME DE MÚSICA
Moonage Daydream (VENCEDOR)
How I'm Feeling Now
Live from Paris, The Big Steppers Tour
I Am Everything
Dear Mama