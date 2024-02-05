Confira os principais vencedores do Grammy 2024 | A TARDE

A 66ª edição do Grammy 2024 aconteceu no domingo, 4, e celebrou nomes de destaque do cenário musical. Reunindo astros e estrelas da indústria, o evento aconteceu na Arena Crypto, em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos.

A edição deste ano dividiu os três prêmios mais importantes da noite entre Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus e Billie Eilish. Swift recebeu o cobiçado prêmio de Álbum do Ano, por seu “Midnights”, que também foi premiado como melhor álbum vocal pop; o prêmio de Gravação do Ano, por sua vez, ficou com “Flowers”, de Miley Cyrus. A música também levou o prêmio de Melhor Perfomance Pop Solo.

Já Billie Eilish foi premiada duas vezes por “What Was I Made For?”, hit que compôs para “Barbie”: na categoria de Canção do Ano e na de Melhor Canção para Mídia Visual.

Confira abaixo os vencedores das principais categorias do Grammy 2024:

CANÇÃO DO ANO

"A&W" - Lana Del Rey

"Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift

"Butterfly" - Jon Batiste

"Dance the Night" - Dua Lipa

"Flowers" - Miley Cyrus

"Kill Bill" - SZA

"Vampire" - Olivia Rodrigo

"What Was I Made For?" - Billie Eilish (VENCEDOR)

GRAVAÇÃO DO ANO

"Worship" - Jon Batiste

"Not Strong Enough" - Boygenius

"Flowers" - Miley Cyrus (VENCEDOR)

"What Was I Made For?" - Billie Eilish

"On My Mama" - Victoria Monet

"Vampire" - Olivia Rodrigo

"Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift

"Kill Bill" - SZA

ÁLBUM DO ANO

World Music Radio - Jon Batiste

The Record - Boygenius

Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus

Did You Know There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - Lana Del Rey

The Age of Pleasure - Janelle Monáe

Guts - Olivia Rodrigo

Midnights - Taylor Swift (VENCEDOR)

SOS - SZA

MELHOR ARTISTA REVELAÇÃO

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Khan

Victoria Monet (VENCEDOR)

The War and Treaty

MELHOR PERFORMANCE POP DUO/GRUPO

"Thousand Miles" - Miley Cyrus feat. Brandi Carlile

"Candy Necklace" - Lana Del Rey feat. Jon Batiste

"Never Felt so Alone" - Labrinth feat. Billie Eilish

"Karma" - Taylor Swift feat. Ice Spice

"Ghost in the Machine" - SZA feat. Phoebe Bridgers (VENCEDOR)

MELHOR PERFORMANCE POP SOLO

"Flowers" - Miley Cyrus (VENCEDOR)

"Paint the Town Red" - Doja Cat

"What Was I Made For?" - Billie Eilish

"Vampire" - Olivia Rodrigo

"Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift

COMPOSITOR DO ANO (NÃO-CLÁSSICO)

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas (VENCEDOR)

Justin Tranter

PRODUTOR DO ANO (NÃO-CLÁSSICO)

Jack Antonoff (VENCEDOR)

Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK

But Here We Are - Foo Fighters

Starcatcher - Greta Van Fleet

72 Seasons - Metallica

This is Why - Paramore (VENCEDOR)

In Times New Roman... - Queens of the Stone Age

MELHOR ÁLBUM POP VOCAL

Chemistry - Kelly Clarkson

Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus

Guts - Olivia Rodrigo

Subtract - Ed Sheeran

Midnights - Taylor Swift (VENCEDOR)

MELHOR TRILHA SONORA PARA MÍDIA VISUAL

Barbie

Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre

Os Fabelmans

Indiana Jones e a Relíquia do Destino

Oppenheimer (VENCEDOR)

MELHOR CANÇÃO ESCRITA PARA MÍDIA VISUAL

"Barbie World" - Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice feat. Aqua

"Dance the Night" - Dua Lipa

"I'm Just Ken" - Ryan Gosling

"Lift Me Up" - Rihanna

"What Was I Made For" - Billie Eilish (VENCEDOR)

MELHOR TRILHA SONORA COMPILADA PARA MÍDIA VISUAL

Daisy Jones & The Six

Barbie (VENCEDOR)

Pantera Negra: Wakanda Forever

Guardiões da Galáxia, Vol. 3

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

MELHOR VIDEOCLIPE

"I'm Only Sleeping" - The Beatles (VENCEDOR)

"In Your Love" - Tyler Childers

"What Was I Made For" - Billie Eilish

"Count Me Out" - Kendrick Lamar

"Rush" - Troye Sivan

MELHOR FILME DE MÚSICA

Moonage Daydream (VENCEDOR)

How I'm Feeling Now

Live from Paris, The Big Steppers Tour

I Am Everything

Dear Mama