VMA 2023: Anitta é indicada por 'Funk Rave'; veja lista completa

Anitta foi indicada, pelo segundo ano consecutivo, ao VMA, uma das maiores premiações da música americana. A cantora concorre ao prêmio de Melhor Clipe Latino com o vídeo de "Funk Rave". Ela ganhou o prêmio com "Envolver" em 2022. Os nomes dos indicados ao VMA 2023 foram divulgados nesta terça-feira, 8.

"Estou muito feliz em ser mais uma vez indicada ao VMA! Dessa vez com um funk, um projeto que estou realizando com tanto carinho e que gravei em uma favela. É lindo. Me sinto muito honrada e emocionada", disse a cantora.

A premiação acontece no dia 12 de setembro, em Newark (EUA). Confirma a lista completa:



Clipe do ano

Doja Cat - “Attention”Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”Nicki Minaj - “Super Freaky Girl”Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”Sam Smith & Kim Petras - “Unholy”SZA - “Kill Bill”Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

Artista do ano

BeyoncéDoja CatKarol GNicki MinajShakiraTaylor Swift

Música do ano

Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”Rema & Selena Gomez - “Calm Down”Sam Smith & Kim Petras - “Unholy”Steve Lacy - “Bad Habit”SZA - “Kill Bill”Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

Artista revelação

GloRillaIce SpiceKaliiiPeso PlumaPinkPantheressReneé Rapp

Melhor Parceria

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - “I'm Good (Blue)”Post Malone & Doja Cat - “I Like You (A Happier Song)”Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - “Gotta Move On”KAROL G & Shakira - “TQG”Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy - “Creepin’ (Remix)”Rema & Selena Gomez - “Calm Down”

Melhor clipe de Pop

Demi Lovato - “Swine”Dua Lipa - “Dance the Night”Ed Sheeran - “Eyes Closed”Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”P!NK - “Trustfall”Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

Melhor clipe de Hip Hop

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - “Gotta Move On”DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby - “STAYING ALIVE”GloRilla & Cardi B - “Tomorrow 2”Lil Uzi Vert - “Just Wanna Rock”Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX - “Kant Nobody”Metro Boomin ft. Future - “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)”Nicki Minaj - “Super Freaky Girl”

Melhor clipe de Rock

Foo Fighters - “The Teacher”Linkin Park - “Lost (Original Version)”Red Hot Chili Peppers - “Tippa My Tongue”Måneskin - “The Loneliest”Metallica - “Lux Æterna”Muse - “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween”

Melhor clipe de música alternativa

Blink-182 - “Edging”Boygenius - “The Film”Fall Out Boy - “Hold Me Like a Grudge”Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - “Candy Necklace”Paramore - “This Is Why”Thirty Seconds To Mars - “Stuck”

Melhor clipe de música latina

Anitta - “Funk Rave”Bad Bunny - “Where She Goes”Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma - “Ella Baila Sola”Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny - “un x100to”Karol G & Shakira - “TQG”Rosalía - “Despechá”Shakira - “Acróstico”

Melhor clipe de R&B

Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye - “Stay”Chlöe ft. Chris Brown - “How Does It Feel”Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy - “Creepin’ (Remix)”SZA - “Shirt”Toosii - “Favorite Song”Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj - “Love In The Way”

Melhor clipe de K-POP

Aespa - “Girls”Blackpink - “Pink Venom”Fiffty Fifty - “Cupid”Seventeen - “Super”Stray Kids - “S-Class”Tomorrow X Together - “Sugar Rush Ride”

Melhor clipe de Afrobeats

Ayra Starr - “Rush”Burna Boy - “It’s Plenty”Davido ft. Musa Keys - “Unavailable”Fireboy DML & Asake - ”Bandana”Libianca - “People”Rema & Selena Gomez - “Calm Down”Wizkid ft. Ayra Starr - “2 Sugar”

Clipes para o bem

Alicia Keys - “If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)”Bad Bunny - “El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente”Demi Lovato - “Swine”Dove Cameron - “Breakfast”Imagine Dragons - “Crushed”Maluma - “La Reina”

Melhor fotografia

Adele - “I Drink Wine”Ed Sheeran - “Eyes Closed”Janelle Monae - “Lipstick Lover”Kendrick Lamar - “Count Me Out”Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

Melhor direção

Doja Cat - “Attention”Drake - “Falling Back”Kendrick Lamar - “Count Me Out”Megan Thee Stallion - “Her”Sam Smith & Kim Petras - “Unholy”SZA - “Kill Bill”Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

Melhor direção de arte

Boygenius - “The Film”Blackpink - “Pink Venom”Doja Cat - “Attention”Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - “Candy Necklace”Megan Thee Stallion - “Her”SZA - “Shirt”

Melhor efeito visual

Fall Out Boy - “Love From the Other Side”Harry Styles - “Music for a Sushi Restaurant”Melanie Martinez - “Void”Nicki Minaj - “Super Freaky Girl”Sam Smith & Kim Petras - “Unholy”Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

Melhor coreografia

Blackpink - “Pink Venom”Dua Lipa - “Dance the Night”Jonas Brothers - “Waffle House”Megan Thee Stallion - “Her”Panic! at the Disco - “Middle of a Breakup”Sam Smith & Kim Petras - “Unholy”

Melhor edição

Blackpink - “Pink Venom”Kendrick Lamar - “Rich Spirit”Miley Cyrus - “River”Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”SZA - “Kill Bill”Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

Push Performance do Ano

Agosto 2022: Saucy Santana - “Booty”Setembro 2022: Stephen Sanchez - “Until I Found You”Outubro 2022: JVKE - “golden hour”Novembro 2022: Flo Milli - “Conceited”Dezembro 2022: Reneé Rapp - “Colorado”Janeiro 2023: Sam Ryder - “All The Way Over”Fevereiro 2023: Armani White - “GOATED”Março 2023: Fletcher - “Becky's So Hot”Abril 2023: Tomorrow X Together - “Sugar Rush Ride”Maio 2023: Ice Spice – “Princess Diana”Junho 2023: FLO – “Losing You”Julho 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith - “That Part”