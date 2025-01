Vídeo: Cybertruck explode em frente ao Trump Hotel em Las Vegas

Um Cybertruck, automóvel da Tesla, explodiu nesta quarta, 1º, em frente ao Trump International Hotel, em Las Vegas. Uma pessoa morreu e outras que estavam ao redor tiveram ferimentos leves.

Veja o vídeo:

🚨 #BREAKING: Driver kiIIed, 7 others injured after Cybertruck EXPLODES outside Trump Tower in Las Vegas



The driver pulled up, stopped right outside the front doors, and remained in the vehicle with their foot on the brake, and detonated explosives.



THIS WAS AN ATTACK.



Why… pic.twitter.com/UuJ05f0qmz