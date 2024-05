As redes do racismo | A TARDE

Publicado sexta-feira, 24 de maio de 2024 às 00:00 h | Autor: Editorial ouvir

Real Madrid's Brazilian forward #07 Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Champions League 1st round day 2 Group C football match Napoli vs Real Madrid at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples on October 3, 2023. (Photo by Carlo HERMANN / AFP) - Foto: Carlo HERMANN / AFP