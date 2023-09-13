VMA 2023: Confira a lista completa dos vencedores
Anitta ganhou o prêmio de Melhor Clipe Latino com a música “Funk Rave”
O VMA 2023 aconteceu na noite de terça-feira, 12, em New Jersey, nos Estados Unidos, e reuniu grandes nomes da indústria musical. O grande destaque da noite foi a cantora Taylor Swift, que quebrou seu próprio recorde ao se tornar a única artista a levar a categoria de Clipe do Ano quatro vezes.
Ela, que venceu todas as categorias às quais foi indicada, conquistou o título com "Anti-Hero", single presente em seu décimo álbum de estúdio, o "Midnights", anunciado no próprio VMA há cerca de um ano.
Já a cantora Anitta ganhou o prêmio de Melhor Clipe Latino com a música “Funk Rave”. No discurso, ela agradeceu ao irmão, à produtora, à equipe e aos fãs, dizendo que “sem vocês, não seria nada”. “Eu devo a vocês tudo o que eu tenho. Obrigado aos meus fãs no Brasil, meus fãs no México, aos meus fãs aqui”, celebrou.
A brasileira já venceu essa mesma categoria de Melhor Clipe Latino no ano passado, com o hit “Envolver”. O evento deste ano também contou com apresentações de nomes como Demi Lovato, Olivia Rodrigo, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Fall Out Boy, Doja Cat, Karol G, Måneskin, Cardi B e Megan Thee Stallion.
Confira a lista completa de vencedores do VMA 2023:
Clipe do Ano
Doja Cat – Attention
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy
SZA – Kill Bill
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Artista do Ano
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Karol G
Nicki Minaj
Shakira
Taylor Swift
Música do Ano
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
Rema & Selena Gomez – Calm Down
Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy
Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
SZA – Kill Bill
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Artista Revelação
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Kaliii
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Reneé Rapp
Melhor Parceria
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)
Post Malone & Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – Gotta Move On
KAROL G & Shakira – TQG
Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy – Creepin’ (Remix)
Rema & Selena Gomez – Calm Down
Melhor Clipe Pop
Demi Lovato – Swine
Dua Lipa – Dance the Night
Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
P!NK – Trustfall
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Melhor Clipe de Hip Hop
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – Gotta Move On
DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – STAYING ALIVE
GloRilla & Cardi B – Tomorrow 2
Lil Uzi Vert – Just Wanna Rock
Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – Kant Nobody
Metro Boomin ft. Future – Superhero (Heroes and Villains)
Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl
Melhor Clipe de Rock
Foo Fighters – The Teacher
Linkin Park – Lost (Original Version)
Red Hot Chili Peppers – Tippa My Tongue
Måneskin – The Loneliest
Metallica – Lux Æterna
Muse – You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween
Melhor Clipe de Música Alternativa
Blink-182 – Edging
Boygenius – The Film
Fall Out Boy – Hold Me Like a Grudge
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – Candy Necklace
Paramore – This Is Why
Thirty Seconds To Mars – Stuck
Melhor Clipe de Música Latina
Anitta – Funk Rave
Bad Bunny – Where She Goes
Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma – Ella Baila Sola
Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny – un x100to
Karol G & Shakira – TQG
Rosalía – Despechá
Shakira – Acróstico
Melhor Clipe de R&B
Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – Stay
Chlöe ft. Chris Brown – How Does It Feel
Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy – Creepin’ (Remix)
SZA – Shirt
Toosii – Favorite Song
Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – Love In The Way
Melhor Clipe de K-POP
Aespa – Girls
Blackpink – Pink Venom
Fiffty Fifty – Cupid
Seventeen – Super
Stray Kids – S-Class
Tomorrow X Together – Sugar Rush Ride
Melhor Clipe de Afrobeats
Ayra Starr – Rush
Burna Boy – It’s Plenty
Davido ft. Musa Keys – Unavailable
Fireboy DML & Asake – Bandana
Libianca – People
Rema & Selena Gomez – Calm Down
Wizkid ft. Ayra Starr – 2 Sugar
Melhor Videoclipe pelo Bem
Alicia Keys – If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)
Bad Bunny – El Apagón – Aquí Vive Gente
Demi Lovato – Swine
Dove Cameron – Breakfast
Imagine Dragons – Crushed
Maluma – La Reina
Melhor Fotografia
Adele – I Drink Wine
Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed
Janelle Monae – Lipstick Lover
Kendrick Lamar – Count Me Out
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Melhor Direção
Doja Cat – Attention
Drake – Falling Back
Kendrick Lamar – Count Me Out
Megan Thee Stallion – Her
Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy
SZA – Kill Bill
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Melhor Direção de Arte
Boygenius – The Film
Blackpink – Pink Venom
Doja Cat – Attention
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – Candy Necklace
Megan Thee Stallion – Her
SZA – Shirt
Melhor Efeito Visual
Fall Out Boy – Love From the Other Side
Harry Styles – Music for a Sushi Restaurant
Melanie Martinez – Void
Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl
Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Melhor Coreografia
BLACKPINK – Pink Venom
Dua Lipa – Dance the Night
Jonas Brothers – Waffle House
Megan Thee Stallion – Her
Panic! at the Disco – Middle of a Breakup
Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy
Melhor Edição
BLACKPINK – Pink Venom
Kendrick Lamar – Rich Spirit
Miley Cyrus – River
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
SZA – Kill Bill
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Push Performance do Ano
August 2022: Saucy Santana – Booty
September 2022: Stephen Sanchez – Until I Found You
October 2022: JVKE – golden hour
November 2022: Flo Milli – Conceited
December 2022: Reneé Rapp – Colorado
January 2023: Sam Ryder – All The Way Over
February 2023: Armani White – GOATED
March 2023: Fletcher – Becky’s So Hot
April 2023: Tomorrow X Together – Sugar Rush Ride
May 2023: Ice Spice – Princess Diana
June 2023: FLO – Losing You
July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – That Part
Show do Verão
Beyoncé
BLACKPINK
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Karol G
Taylor Swift
Grupo do Ano
BLACKPINK
FIFTY FIFTY
FLO
Jonas Brothers
Måneskin
NewJeans
SEVENTEEN
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Música do Verão
Beyoncé – Cuff It
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red
Doechii ft. Kodak Black – What It Is (Block Boy)
Dua Lipa – Dance the Night
FIFTY FIFTY – Cupid
Gunna – fukumean
Jung Kook ft. Latto – Seven
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice– Barbie World (with Aqua)
Olivia Rodrigo – vampire
SZA – Kill Bill
Taylor Swift ft. Ice Spice – Karma
TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Jonas Brothers – Do It Like That
Luke Combs – Fast Car
Troye Sivan – Rush
Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma – La Bebe (Remix)
Álbum do Ano
Beyoncé – Renaissance
Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss
Metro Boomin – Heroes and Villains
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
SZA – SOS
Taylor Swift – Midnights