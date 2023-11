Sobe para 130 o número de mortos por terremoto no Nepal | A TARDE

Publicado sábado, 04 de novembro de 2023 às 09:16 h | Autor: AFP ouvir

People walk through ruins of houses in the aftermath of an earthquake at Jajarkot district on November 4, 2023. At least 132 people were killed in an overnight earthquake of 5.6-magnitude that struck a remote pocket of Nepal, officials said on November 4, as security forces rushed to assist with rescue efforts. (Photo by Prakash MATHEMA / AFP) - Foto: Prakash MATHEMA / AFP