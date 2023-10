Maioria do TSE mantém decisão que declarou Bolsonaro inelegível

Publicado sexta-feira, 22 de setembro de 2023 às 21:46 h | Autor: Agência Brasil ouvir

(FILES) Brazilian then President and re-election candidate Jair Bolsonaro gestures during a press conference at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, on October 26, 2022. Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro denied on Wednesday July 12, 2023, his participation in an alleged plan to prevent the assumption of his successor, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in statements at the Federal Police in Brasilia. (Photo by EVARISTO SA / AFP) - Foto: EVARISTO SA