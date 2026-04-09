CINEMA INTERNACIONAL
Sem Brasil: Cannes 2026 ignora filmes da América do Sul em seleção
Lista reforça ausência brasileira um ano após vitória histórica
Por Beatriz Santos
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O Festival de Cannes 2026 anunciou nesta quinta-feira, 9, a seleção oficial da 79ª edição do evento, que acontece em maio na França. Sem grandes surpresas, a lista reúne nomes já especulados por especialistas e confirma o retorno de cineastas consagrados à disputa pela Palma de Ouro.
Entre os destaques da competição principal estão veteranos do festival, como o japonês Ryusuke Hamaguchi, com All of a Sudden, Hirokazu Kore-eda, com Sheep in the Box, o iraniano Asghar Farhadi, com Parallel Tales, e o romeno Cristian Mungiu, com Fjord, estrelado por Sebastian Stan e Renate Reinsve.
Outro nome aguardado é o espanhol Pedro Almodóvar, que disputa com Natal Amargo.
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Fora da competição, o festival também reúne nomes conhecidos. Nicolas Winding Refn retorna com Her Private Hell, seu primeiro filme em anos. Já na seção Cannes Premieres, o japonês Kiyoshi Kurosawa apresenta Kokurojo: The Samurai and the Prisoner.
Hollywood aparece de forma discreta nas Exibições Especiais, com produções como John Lennon: The Last Interview, documentário dirigido por Steven Soderbergh, e Avedon, de Ron Howard.
Na mostra Um Certo Olhar, a abertura ficará por conta de Jane Schoenbrun, com Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma, um dos títulos mais aguardados desta edição.
Apesar da diversidade de nacionalidades, a edição chama atenção por um recorte específico: nenhum filme sul-americano foi selecionado. Um ano após as vitórias de O Agente Secreto no festival, o Brasil não estará representado na programação oficial.
Veja a seleção completa do Festival de Cannes 2026
EM COMPETIÇÃO
- Minotaur, Andrey Zvyagintsev
- El ser querido, Rodrigo Sorogoyen
- The Man I Love, Ira Sachs
- Fatherland, Paweł Pawlikowski
- Moulin, László Nemes
- Histoires de la nuit, Léa Mysius
- Fjord, Cristian Mungiu
- Notre Salut, Emmanuel Marre
- Gentle Monster, Marie Kreutzer
- Nagi Notes, Hiroshi Fukada
- Hope, Na Hong-jin
- Sheep in the Box, Hirokazu Koreeda
- The Unknown, Arthur Harari
- All of a Sudden, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
- The Dreamed Adventure, Valeska Grisebach
- Coward, Lukas Dhont
- The Black Ball, Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo
- Life of a Woman, Charline Bourgeois-Taquet
- Parallel Tales, Asghar Farhadi
- Natal Amargo, Pedro Aalmodóvar
FORA DE COMPETIÇÃO
- Her Private Hell, Nicolas Winding Refn
- L’Abandon, Vincent Garenq
- L’objet du délit, Agnès Jaoui
- La bataille de Gaulle: L’âge de fer, Antonin Baudry
- Karma, Guillaume Canet
- The Electric Kiss, Pierre Salvadori (Filme de Abertura)
- Diamond, Andy Garcia
UM CERTO OLHAR
- All the Lovers in the Night, Yukiko Sode
- Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma, Jane Schoenbrun (Filme de Abertura)
- Everytime, Sandra Wollner
- Club Kid, Jordan Firstman
- I’ll Be Gone in June, Katharina Rivilis
- Yesterday the Eye Didn’t Sleep, Rakan Mayasi
- The Meltdown, Manuela Martelli
- Elephants in the Fog, Abinash Bikram Shah
- Iron Boy, Louis Clichy
- Ben’imana, Marie-Clémentine Dusabejambo
- Congo Boy, Rafiki Farial
- Uļa, Viesturs Kairišs
- Strawberries, Laïla Marrakchi
- Forever Your Maternal Animal, Valentina Maurel
- Words of Love, Rudi Rosenberg
CANNES PREMIERE
- Visitation, Volker Schlöndorff
- Propeller One-Way Night Coach, John Travolta
- Kokurojo: The Samurai and the Prisoner, Kiyoshi Kurosawa
- The Third Night, Daniel Auteuil
- The Match, Juan Cabral e Santiago Franco
EXIBIÇÕES ESPECIAIS
- John Lennon: The Last Interview, Steven Soderbergh
- Avedon, Ron Howard
- Les Survivants du Che, Christophe Réveille
- Les Matins Merveilleux, Avril Besson
SEÇÃO DA MEIA-NOITE
- Sanguine, Marion Le Coroller
- Jim Queen, Marco Nguyen and Nicolas Athane
- Colony, Yeon Sang-ho
- Roma Elastica, Bertrand Mandico
- Full Phil, Quentin Dupieux
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