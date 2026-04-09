Sem Brasil: Cannes 2026 ignora filmes da América do Sul em seleção

Nenhum filme sul-americano foi selecionado foi selecionado para o Festival de Cannes - Foto: AFP

O Festival de Cannes 2026 anunciou nesta quinta-feira, 9, a seleção oficial da 79ª edição do evento, que acontece em maio na França. Sem grandes surpresas, a lista reúne nomes já especulados por especialistas e confirma o retorno de cineastas consagrados à disputa pela Palma de Ouro.



Entre os destaques da competição principal estão veteranos do festival, como o japonês Ryusuke Hamaguchi, com All of a Sudden, Hirokazu Kore-eda, com Sheep in the Box, o iraniano Asghar Farhadi, com Parallel Tales, e o romeno Cristian Mungiu, com Fjord, estrelado por Sebastian Stan e Renate Reinsve.

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Outro nome aguardado é o espanhol Pedro Almodóvar, que disputa com Natal Amargo.

Fora da competição, o festival também reúne nomes conhecidos. Nicolas Winding Refn retorna com Her Private Hell, seu primeiro filme em anos. Já na seção Cannes Premieres, o japonês Kiyoshi Kurosawa apresenta Kokurojo: The Samurai and the Prisoner.

Hollywood aparece de forma discreta nas Exibições Especiais, com produções como John Lennon: The Last Interview, documentário dirigido por Steven Soderbergh, e Avedon, de Ron Howard.

Na mostra Um Certo Olhar, a abertura ficará por conta de Jane Schoenbrun, com Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma, um dos títulos mais aguardados desta edição.

Apesar da diversidade de nacionalidades, a edição chama atenção por um recorte específico: nenhum filme sul-americano foi selecionado. Um ano após as vitórias de O Agente Secreto no festival, o Brasil não estará representado na programação oficial.

Veja a seleção completa do Festival de Cannes 2026

EM COMPETIÇÃO

Minotaur, Andrey Zvyagintsev

El ser querido, Rodrigo Sorogoyen

The Man I Love, Ira Sachs

Fatherland, Paweł Pawlikowski

Moulin, László Nemes

Histoires de la nuit, Léa Mysius

Fjord, Cristian Mungiu

Notre Salut, Emmanuel Marre

Gentle Monster, Marie Kreutzer

Nagi Notes, Hiroshi Fukada

Hope, Na Hong-jin

Sheep in the Box, Hirokazu Koreeda

The Unknown, Arthur Harari

All of a Sudden, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

The Dreamed Adventure, Valeska Grisebach

Coward, Lukas Dhont

The Black Ball, Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo

Life of a Woman, Charline Bourgeois-Taquet

Parallel Tales, Asghar Farhadi

Natal Amargo, Pedro Aalmodóvar

FORA DE COMPETIÇÃO

Her Private Hell, Nicolas Winding Refn

L’Abandon, Vincent Garenq

L’objet du délit, Agnès Jaoui

La bataille de Gaulle: L’âge de fer, Antonin Baudry

Karma, Guillaume Canet

The Electric Kiss, Pierre Salvadori (Filme de Abertura)

Diamond, Andy Garcia

UM CERTO OLHAR

All the Lovers in the Night, Yukiko Sode

Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma, Jane Schoenbrun (Filme de Abertura)

Everytime, Sandra Wollner

Club Kid, Jordan Firstman

I’ll Be Gone in June, Katharina Rivilis

Yesterday the Eye Didn’t Sleep, Rakan Mayasi

The Meltdown, Manuela Martelli

Elephants in the Fog, Abinash Bikram Shah

Iron Boy, Louis Clichy

Ben’imana, Marie-Clémentine Dusabejambo

Congo Boy, Rafiki Farial

Uļa, Viesturs Kairišs

Strawberries, Laïla Marrakchi

Forever Your Maternal Animal, Valentina Maurel

Words of Love, Rudi Rosenberg

CANNES PREMIERE

Visitation, Volker Schlöndorff

Propeller One-Way Night Coach, John Travolta

Kokurojo: The Samurai and the Prisoner, Kiyoshi Kurosawa

The Third Night, Daniel Auteuil

The Match, Juan Cabral e Santiago Franco

EXIBIÇÕES ESPECIAIS

John Lennon: The Last Interview, Steven Soderbergh

Avedon, Ron Howard

Les Survivants du Che, Christophe Réveille

Les Matins Merveilleux, Avril Besson

SEÇÃO DA MEIA-NOITE