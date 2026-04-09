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Sem Brasil: Cannes 2026 ignora filmes da América do Sul em seleção

Lista reforça ausência brasileira um ano após vitória histórica

Beatriz Santos

Por Beatriz Santos

09/04/2026 - 11:34 h

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Nenhum filme sul-americano foi selecionado foi selecionado para o Festival de Cannes
Nenhum filme sul-americano foi selecionado foi selecionado para o Festival de Cannes -

O Festival de Cannes 2026 anunciou nesta quinta-feira, 9, a seleção oficial da 79ª edição do evento, que acontece em maio na França. Sem grandes surpresas, a lista reúne nomes já especulados por especialistas e confirma o retorno de cineastas consagrados à disputa pela Palma de Ouro.

Entre os destaques da competição principal estão veteranos do festival, como o japonês Ryusuke Hamaguchi, com All of a Sudden, Hirokazu Kore-eda, com Sheep in the Box, o iraniano Asghar Farhadi, com Parallel Tales, e o romeno Cristian Mungiu, com Fjord, estrelado por Sebastian Stan e Renate Reinsve.

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Outro nome aguardado é o espanhol Pedro Almodóvar, que disputa com Natal Amargo.

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Fora da competição, o festival também reúne nomes conhecidos. Nicolas Winding Refn retorna com Her Private Hell, seu primeiro filme em anos. Já na seção Cannes Premieres, o japonês Kiyoshi Kurosawa apresenta Kokurojo: The Samurai and the Prisoner.

Hollywood aparece de forma discreta nas Exibições Especiais, com produções como John Lennon: The Last Interview, documentário dirigido por Steven Soderbergh, e Avedon, de Ron Howard.

Na mostra Um Certo Olhar, a abertura ficará por conta de Jane Schoenbrun, com Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma, um dos títulos mais aguardados desta edição.

Apesar da diversidade de nacionalidades, a edição chama atenção por um recorte específico: nenhum filme sul-americano foi selecionado. Um ano após as vitórias de O Agente Secreto no festival, o Brasil não estará representado na programação oficial.

Veja a seleção completa do Festival de Cannes 2026

EM COMPETIÇÃO

  • Minotaur, Andrey Zvyagintsev
  • El ser querido, Rodrigo Sorogoyen
  • The Man I Love, Ira Sachs
  • Fatherland, Paweł Pawlikowski
  • Moulin, László Nemes
  • Histoires de la nuit, Léa Mysius
  • Fjord, Cristian Mungiu
  • Notre Salut, Emmanuel Marre
  • Gentle Monster, Marie Kreutzer
  • Nagi Notes, Hiroshi Fukada
  • Hope, Na Hong-jin
  • Sheep in the Box, Hirokazu Koreeda
  • The Unknown, Arthur Harari
  • All of a Sudden, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
  • The Dreamed Adventure, Valeska Grisebach
  • Coward, Lukas Dhont
  • The Black Ball, Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo
  • Life of a Woman, Charline Bourgeois-Taquet
  • Parallel Tales, Asghar Farhadi
  • Natal Amargo, Pedro Aalmodóvar

FORA DE COMPETIÇÃO

  • Her Private Hell, Nicolas Winding Refn
  • L’Abandon, Vincent Garenq
  • L’objet du délit, Agnès Jaoui
  • La bataille de Gaulle: L’âge de fer, Antonin Baudry
  • Karma, Guillaume Canet
  • The Electric Kiss, Pierre Salvadori (Filme de Abertura)
  • Diamond, Andy Garcia

UM CERTO OLHAR

  • All the Lovers in the Night, Yukiko Sode
  • Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma, Jane Schoenbrun (Filme de Abertura)
  • Everytime, Sandra Wollner
  • Club Kid, Jordan Firstman
  • I’ll Be Gone in June, Katharina Rivilis
  • Yesterday the Eye Didn’t Sleep, Rakan Mayasi
  • The Meltdown, Manuela Martelli
  • Elephants in the Fog, Abinash Bikram Shah
  • Iron Boy, Louis Clichy
  • Ben’imana, Marie-Clémentine Dusabejambo
  • Congo Boy, Rafiki Farial
  • Uļa, Viesturs Kairišs
  • Strawberries, Laïla Marrakchi
  • Forever Your Maternal Animal, Valentina Maurel
  • Words of Love, Rudi Rosenberg

CANNES PREMIERE

  • Visitation, Volker Schlöndorff
  • Propeller One-Way Night Coach, John Travolta
  • Kokurojo: The Samurai and the Prisoner, Kiyoshi Kurosawa
  • The Third Night, Daniel Auteuil
  • The Match, Juan Cabral e Santiago Franco

EXIBIÇÕES ESPECIAIS

  • John Lennon: The Last Interview, Steven Soderbergh
  • Avedon, Ron Howard
  • Les Survivants du Che, Christophe Réveille
  • Les Matins Merveilleux, Avril Besson

SEÇÃO DA MEIA-NOITE

  • Sanguine, Marion Le Coroller
  • Jim Queen, Marco Nguyen and Nicolas Athane
  • Colony, Yeon Sang-ho
  • Roma Elastica, Bertrand Mandico
  • Full Phil, Quentin Dupieux

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