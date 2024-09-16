Menu
HOME > CINEINSITE
16/09/2024 às 9:14

PREMIAÇÃO

‘Xógum’ é a grande vencedora do Emmy 2024; confira lista

Emmy aconteceu na noite desse domingo, 15

‘Xógum - A Gloriosa Saga do Japão’ levou 18 troféus
‘Xógum - A Gloriosa Saga do Japão’ levou 18 troféus -

Xógum - A Gloriosa Saga do Japão’ levou o prêmio de Melhor Série de Drama e se tornou a grande vencedora do Emmy 2024, com 18 troféus, incluindo Melhor Ator e Melhor Atriz. A cerimônia aconteceu na noite desse domingo, 15.

A premiação consagrou ainda ‘Hacks’ como Melhor Série Cômica e ‘Bebê Rena’ como Melhor Série Limitada. ‘O Urso’, ‘True Detective: Terra Noturna’ e ‘Slow Horses’ também levaram prêmios para casa.

Veja os vencedores do Emmy 2024:

Melhor série dramática

The Crown
Fallout
A Idade Dourada
The Morning Show
Sr. & Sra. Smith
Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão - VENCEDOR
Slow Horses
O Problema dos 3 Corpos

Melhor série cômica

Abbott Elementary
O Urso
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks - VENCEDOR
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows

Melhor série limitada ou antologia

Bebê Rena - VENCEDOR
Uma Questão de Quimica
Fargo
Ripley
True Detective: Terra Noturna
Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Melhor ator em série dramática

Idris Elba, por Sequestro no Ar
Donald Glover, por Sr. e Sra. Smith
Walter Goggins, por Fallout
Gary Oldman, por Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada, por Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão - VENCEDOR
Dominic West, por The Crown

Melhor atriz em série dramática

Jennifer Aniston, por The Morning Show
Maya Erskine, por Sr. e Sra. Smith
Imelda Staunton, por The Crown
Reese Witherspoon, por The Morning Show
Carrie Coon, por A Idade Dourada
Anna Sawai, por Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão - VENCEDOR

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série dramática

Tadanobu Asano, por Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão
Takehiro Hira, por Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão
Billy Crudup, por The Morning Show -VENCEDOR
Mark Duplass, por The Morning Show
Jon Hamm, por The Morning Show
Jack Lowden, por Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce, por The Crown

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série dramática

Christine Baranski, por A Idade Dourada
Nicole Beharie, por The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, por The Crown - VENDEDOR
Greta Lee, por The Morning Show
Lesley Manville, por The Crown
Karen Pittman, por The Morning Show
Holland Taylor, por The Morning Show

Melhor ator em série cômica

Larry David, por Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin, por Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, por Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, por O Urso - VENDEDOR
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, por Reservation Dogs
Matt Berry, por What We Do in the Shadows

Melhor atriz em série cômica

Quinta Brunson, por Abbot Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, por O Urso
Selena Gomez, por Only Murders in the Buiding
Maya Rudolph, por Fortuna
Jean Smart, por Hacks - VENCEDOR
Kristen Wiig, por Palm Royale

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série cômica

Lionel Boyce, por O Urso
Paul W. Downs, por Hacks
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, por O Urso - VENCEDOR
Paul Rudd, por Only Murders in the Building
Tyler James Williams, por Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang, por Saturday Night Live

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série cômica

Carol Burnett, por Palm Royale
Liza Colón-Zayas, por O Urso - VENCEDOR
Hannah Einbinder, por Hacks
Janelle James, por Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, por Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep, por Only Murders in the Building

Melhor ator em série limitada, antologia ou telefilme

Matt Bomer, por Companheiros de Viagem
Jon Hamm, por Fargo
Tom Hollander, por Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Andrew Scott, por Ripley
Richard Gadd, por Bebê Rena - VENCEDOR

Melhor atriz em série limitada, antologia ou telefilme

Jodie Foster, por True Detective: Terra Noturna - VENCEDOR
Brie Larson, por Uma Questão de Química
Juno Temple, por Fargo
Sofia Vergara, por Griselda
Naomi Watts, por Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série limitada, antologia ou telefilme

Jonathan Bailey, por Companheiros de Viagem
Robert Downey Jr., por O Simpatizante
Tom Goodman, por Bebê Rena
John Hawkes, por True Detective: Terra Noturna
Lamorne Morris, por Fargo - VENCEDOR
Lewis Pullman, por Uma Questão de Química
Treat Williams, por Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série limitada, antologia ou telefilme

Dakota Fanning, por Ripley
Lily Gladstone, por Debaixo da Ponte: A Verdadeira História do Assassinato de Reena Virk
Jessica Gunning, por Bebê Rena - VENCEDOR
Aja Naomi King, por Uma Questão de Química
Diane Lane, por Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Nava Mau, por Bebê Rena
Kali Reis, por True Detective: Terra Noturna

Melhor direção em série dramática

Stephen Daldry, por "Sleep, Dearie, Sleep" (The Crown)
Mimi Leder, por "The Overview Effect" (The Morning Show)
Hiro Murai, por "First Date" (Sr. e Sra. Smith)
Frederick E.O. Toye, por "Crimson Sky" (Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão) - VENCEDOR
Saul Metzstein, por "Strange Games" (Slow Horses)
Salli Richardson-Whitfield, por "Beat L.A." (Lakers: Hora de Vencer)

Melhor direção em série cômica

Randall Einhorn, por "Party" (Abbott Elementary)
Christopher Storer, por "Fishes" (O Urso) - VENCEDOR
Ramy Youssef, por "Honeydew" (O Urso)
Guy Richie, por "Refined Aggression" (Magnatas do Crime)
Lucia Aniello, por "Bulletproof" (Hacks)
Mary Lou Bell, por "I'm the Pappy" (The Ms. Pat Show)

Melhor direção em série limitada, antologia ou telefilme

Weronika Tofilska, por "Episode 4" (Bebê Rena)
Noah Hawley, por "The Tragedy of the Commons" (Fargo)
Gus Van Sant, por "Pilot" (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)
Millicent Shelton, por "Poirot" (Uma Questão de Química)
Steven Zaillian, por Ripley - VENCEDOR
Issa López, por True Detective: Terra Noturna

Melhor roteiro em série dramática

Peter Morgan & Meriel Sheibani-Clare, por "Ritz" (The Crown)
Geneva Robertson-Dworet & Graham Wagner, por "The End" (Fallout)
Francesca Sloane & Donald Glover, por "First Date" (Sr. e Sra. Smith)
Rachel Kondo & Caillin Puente, por "Crimson Sky" (Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão)
Rachel Kondo & Justin Marks, por “Anjin” (Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão)
Will Smith, por “Negotiating With Tigers” (Slow Horses) - VENCEDOR

Melhor roteiro em série cômica

Quinta Brunson, por “Career Day” (Abbott Elementary)
Christopher Storer & Joanna Calo, por “Fishes” (O Urso)
Meredith Scardino & Sam Means, por “Orlando” (Girls5Eva)
Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs & Jen Statsky, por “Bulletproof” (Hacks) - VENCEDOR
Chris Kelly & Sarah Schneider, por “Brooke Hosts a Night of Undeniable Good” (The Other Two)
Jake Bender & Zach Dunn, por “Pride Parade” (What We Do in the Shadows)

Melhor roteiro em série limitada, antologia ou telefilme

Richard Gadd, por Bebê Rena - VENCEDOR
Charlie Brooker, por "Joan Is Awful” (Black Mirror)
Noah Hawley, por “The Tragedy of the Commons” (Fargo)
Ron Nyswaner, por “You’re Wonderful” (Companheiros de Viagem)
Steven Zaillian, por Ripley
Issa López, por “Part 6” (True Detective: Terra Noturna)

