‘Xógum’ é a grande vencedora do Emmy 2024; confira lista

‘Xógum - A Gloriosa Saga do Japão’ levou 18 troféus - Foto: Divulgação

‘Xógum - A Gloriosa Saga do Japão’ levou o prêmio de Melhor Série de Drama e se tornou a grande vencedora do Emmy 2024, com 18 troféus, incluindo Melhor Ator e Melhor Atriz. A cerimônia aconteceu na noite desse domingo, 15.

A premiação consagrou ainda ‘Hacks’ como Melhor Série Cômica e ‘Bebê Rena’ como Melhor Série Limitada. ‘O Urso’, ‘True Detective: Terra Noturna’ e ‘Slow Horses’ também levaram prêmios para casa.

Veja os vencedores do Emmy 2024:



Melhor série dramática

The Crown

Fallout

A Idade Dourada

The Morning Show

Sr. & Sra. Smith

Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão - VENCEDOR

Slow Horses

O Problema dos 3 Corpos

Melhor série cômica

Abbott Elementary

O Urso

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks - VENCEDOR

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Melhor série limitada ou antologia

Bebê Rena - VENCEDOR

Uma Questão de Quimica

Fargo

Ripley

True Detective: Terra Noturna

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Melhor ator em série dramática

Idris Elba, por Sequestro no Ar

Donald Glover, por Sr. e Sra. Smith

Walter Goggins, por Fallout

Gary Oldman, por Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada, por Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão - VENCEDOR

Dominic West, por The Crown

Melhor atriz em série dramática

Jennifer Aniston, por The Morning Show

Maya Erskine, por Sr. e Sra. Smith

Imelda Staunton, por The Crown

Reese Witherspoon, por The Morning Show

Carrie Coon, por A Idade Dourada

Anna Sawai, por Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão - VENCEDOR

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série dramática

Tadanobu Asano, por Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão

Takehiro Hira, por Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão

Billy Crudup, por The Morning Show -VENCEDOR

Mark Duplass, por The Morning Show

Jon Hamm, por The Morning Show

Jack Lowden, por Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce, por The Crown

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série dramática

Christine Baranski, por A Idade Dourada

Nicole Beharie, por The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, por The Crown - VENDEDOR

Greta Lee, por The Morning Show

Lesley Manville, por The Crown

Karen Pittman, por The Morning Show

Holland Taylor, por The Morning Show

Melhor ator em série cômica

Larry David, por Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin, por Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, por Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, por O Urso - VENDEDOR

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, por Reservation Dogs

Matt Berry, por What We Do in the Shadows

Melhor atriz em série cômica

Quinta Brunson, por Abbot Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, por O Urso

Selena Gomez, por Only Murders in the Buiding

Maya Rudolph, por Fortuna

Jean Smart, por Hacks - VENCEDOR

Kristen Wiig, por Palm Royale

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série cômica

Lionel Boyce, por O Urso

Paul W. Downs, por Hacks

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, por O Urso - VENCEDOR

Paul Rudd, por Only Murders in the Building

Tyler James Williams, por Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang, por Saturday Night Live

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série cômica

Carol Burnett, por Palm Royale

Liza Colón-Zayas, por O Urso - VENCEDOR

Hannah Einbinder, por Hacks

Janelle James, por Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, por Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep, por Only Murders in the Building

Melhor ator em série limitada, antologia ou telefilme

Matt Bomer, por Companheiros de Viagem

Jon Hamm, por Fargo

Tom Hollander, por Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Andrew Scott, por Ripley

Richard Gadd, por Bebê Rena - VENCEDOR

Melhor atriz em série limitada, antologia ou telefilme

Jodie Foster, por True Detective: Terra Noturna - VENCEDOR

Brie Larson, por Uma Questão de Química

Juno Temple, por Fargo

Sofia Vergara, por Griselda

Naomi Watts, por Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série limitada, antologia ou telefilme

Jonathan Bailey, por Companheiros de Viagem

Robert Downey Jr., por O Simpatizante

Tom Goodman, por Bebê Rena

John Hawkes, por True Detective: Terra Noturna

Lamorne Morris, por Fargo - VENCEDOR

Lewis Pullman, por Uma Questão de Química

Treat Williams, por Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série limitada, antologia ou telefilme

Dakota Fanning, por Ripley

Lily Gladstone, por Debaixo da Ponte: A Verdadeira História do Assassinato de Reena Virk

Jessica Gunning, por Bebê Rena - VENCEDOR

Aja Naomi King, por Uma Questão de Química

Diane Lane, por Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Nava Mau, por Bebê Rena

Kali Reis, por True Detective: Terra Noturna

Melhor direção em série dramática

Stephen Daldry, por "Sleep, Dearie, Sleep" (The Crown)

Mimi Leder, por "The Overview Effect" (The Morning Show)

Hiro Murai, por "First Date" (Sr. e Sra. Smith)

Frederick E.O. Toye, por "Crimson Sky" (Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão) - VENCEDOR

Saul Metzstein, por "Strange Games" (Slow Horses)

Salli Richardson-Whitfield, por "Beat L.A." (Lakers: Hora de Vencer)

Melhor direção em série cômica

Randall Einhorn, por "Party" (Abbott Elementary)

Christopher Storer, por "Fishes" (O Urso) - VENCEDOR

Ramy Youssef, por "Honeydew" (O Urso)

Guy Richie, por "Refined Aggression" (Magnatas do Crime)

Lucia Aniello, por "Bulletproof" (Hacks)

Mary Lou Bell, por "I'm the Pappy" (The Ms. Pat Show)

Melhor direção em série limitada, antologia ou telefilme

Weronika Tofilska, por "Episode 4" (Bebê Rena)

Noah Hawley, por "The Tragedy of the Commons" (Fargo)

Gus Van Sant, por "Pilot" (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)

Millicent Shelton, por "Poirot" (Uma Questão de Química)

Steven Zaillian, por Ripley - VENCEDOR

Issa López, por True Detective: Terra Noturna

Melhor roteiro em série dramática

Peter Morgan & Meriel Sheibani-Clare, por "Ritz" (The Crown)

Geneva Robertson-Dworet & Graham Wagner, por "The End" (Fallout)

Francesca Sloane & Donald Glover, por "First Date" (Sr. e Sra. Smith)

Rachel Kondo & Caillin Puente, por "Crimson Sky" (Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão)

Rachel Kondo & Justin Marks, por “Anjin” (Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão)

Will Smith, por “Negotiating With Tigers” (Slow Horses) - VENCEDOR

Melhor roteiro em série cômica

Quinta Brunson, por “Career Day” (Abbott Elementary)

Christopher Storer & Joanna Calo, por “Fishes” (O Urso)

Meredith Scardino & Sam Means, por “Orlando” (Girls5Eva)

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs & Jen Statsky, por “Bulletproof” (Hacks) - VENCEDOR

Chris Kelly & Sarah Schneider, por “Brooke Hosts a Night of Undeniable Good” (The Other Two)

Jake Bender & Zach Dunn, por “Pride Parade” (What We Do in the Shadows)

Melhor roteiro em série limitada, antologia ou telefilme

Richard Gadd, por Bebê Rena - VENCEDOR

Charlie Brooker, por "Joan Is Awful” (Black Mirror)

Noah Hawley, por “The Tragedy of the Commons” (Fargo)

Ron Nyswaner, por “You’re Wonderful” (Companheiros de Viagem)

Steven Zaillian, por Ripley

Issa López, por “Part 6” (True Detective: Terra Noturna)