Beyoncé e mais: veja lista completa de vencedores do Grammy 2025

O Grammy consagrou os grandes nomes da música mundial na noite deste domingo - Foto: Kevin Winter | Getty Images for The Recording Academy

O Grammy 2025 consagrou os grandes nomes da música mundial na noite deste domingo, 2, em Los Angeles, Estados Unidos. Sob o comando do apresentador e humorista Trevor Noah, a premiação reconheceu os destaques do ano, com vitórias marcantes para Beyoncé e Kendrick Lamar.

A cerimônia contou com performances de Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Billie Eilish, Shakira, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter, entre outros artistas. Além das premiações, o evento também teve um caráter beneficente, arrecadando fundos para ajudar no combate aos incêndios florestais que atingem a Califórnia.



Entre os indicados brasileiros, Anitta disputou o prêmio de Melhor Álbum de Pop Latino com 'Funk Generation', mas foi superada por Shakira, vencedora da categoria com 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran'. Já Milton Nascimento, que concorria a Melhor Álbum Vocal de Jazz, também não levou a estatueta.

Veja a lista completa de premiados:

Álbum do ano

• New Blue Sun – Andre 3000



• Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé (vencedora)

• Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter

• Brat – Charlie XCX

• Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier

• Hit Me Hard and Soft – Billie Eilish

• The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan

• The Tortured Poets Department – Taylor Swift

Música do ano

• A Bar Song (Tipsy) – Shaboozey

• Birds of a Feather – Billie Eilish

• Die With a Smile – Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars

• Fortnight – Taylor Swift e Post Malone

• Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell Roan

• Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar (vencedor)

• Please Please Please – Sabrina Carpenter

• TEXAS HOLD ‘EM – Beyoncé

Gravação do ano

• Now And Then – The Beatles



• TEXAS HOLD ‘EM – Beyoncé

• Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter

• 360 – Charli XCX

• BIRDS OF A FEATHER – Billie Eilish

• Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar (vencedor)

• Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell Roan

• Fortnight – Taylor Swift and Post Malone

Artista revelação

• Benson Boone

• Sabrina Carpenter

• Doechii

• Khruangbin

• RAYE

• Chappell Roan (vencedora)

• Shaboozey

• Teddy Swims

Melhor álbum de pop latino

• Funk Generation – Anitta

• El Viaje – Luis Fonsi

• GARCÍA – Kany García

• Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran – Shakira (vencedora)

• ORQUÍDEAS – Kali Uchis

Melhor performance de pop solo

• Beyoncé – Bodyguard

• Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso (vencedora)

• Charli XCX – Apple

• Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

• Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

Melhor álbum de pop vocal

Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter (vencedora)

• HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish

• eternal sunshine – Ariana Grande

• The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan

• THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT -Taylor Swift

Melhor performance de pop em duo ou grupo

• Gracie Abrams e Taylor Swift – Us

• Beyoncé e Post Malone – Leviis Jeans

• Charlie XCX e Billie Eilish – Guess

• Ariana Grande e Brandy & Monica- The Boy is Mine

• Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile (vencedores)

Melhor videoclipe

• Tailor Swif – A$AP Rocky



• Fortnight – Taylor Swift e Post Malone

• 360 – Charli xcx

• Houdini – Eminem

• Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar (vencedor)

Melhor gravação de pop dance

• Make You Mine – Madison Beer

• Von Dutch – Charli xcx (vencedora)

• L’AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT] – Billie Eilish

• yes, and? – Ariana Grande

• Got Me Started – Troye Sivan

Melhor álbum de dance/eletrônica

• Make You Mine – Madison Beer

• Von Dutch – Charli XCX (vencedora)

• L’Amour De Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit] – Billie Eilish

• yes, And? – Ariana Grande

• Got Me Started – Troye Sivan

Melhor álbum de R&B

• 11:11 (Deluxe) – Chris Brown (vencedor)

• Vantablack – Lalah Hathaway

• Revenge – Muni Long

• Algorithm – Lucky Daye

• Coming Home – Usher

Melhor performance de R&B

• Guidance – Jhené Aiko

• Residuals – Chris Brown

• Here We Go (Uh Oh) – Coco Jones

• Made For Me (Live On BET) – Muni Long (vencedora)

• Saturn – SZA

Melhor música de R&B

• After Hours – Kehlani

• Burning – Tems

• Here We Go (Uh Oh) – Coco Jones

• Ruined Me – Muni Long

• Saturn – SZA (vencedora)

Melhor performance de rap melódico

• KEHLANI – Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani

• SPAGHETTII – Beyoncé, Linda Martell & Shaboozey

• We Still Don’t Trust You – Future & Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd

• Big Mama – Latto

• 3:AM – Rapsody and Erykah Badu (vencedores)

Melhor música de rap

• Asteroids – Rapsody and Hit-Boy



• Carnival – ¥$ (Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign), Rich The Kid & Playboi Carti

• Like That – Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar

• Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar (vencedor)

• Yeah Glo! – GloRilla

Melhor álbum de rap

• Might Delete Later – J. Cole

• The Auditorium, Vol. 1 – Common & Pete Rock

• Alligator Bites Never Heal – Doechii (vencedora)

• The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) – Eminem

• We Don’t Trust You – Future & Metro Boomin

Melhor álbum de rock

• Happiness Bastards – The Black Crowes

• Romance – Fontaines D.C.

• Saviors – Green Day

• TANGK – IDLES

• Dark Matter – Pearl Jam

• Hackney Diamonds – The Rolling Stones (vencedor)

• No Name – Jack White

Melhor performance de música alternativa

• Neon Pill – Cage the Elephant

• Song of the Lake – Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds

• Starburster – Fontaines D.C.

• Bye Bye – Kim Gordon

Flea – St. Vincent (vencedora)

Melhor álbum de música alternativa

• Wild God – Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds



• Charm – Clairo

• The Collective – Kim Gordon

• What Now – Brittany Howard

• All Born Screaming – St. Vincent (vencedora)

Melhor performance de música africana

• Tomorrow – Yemi Alade

• MMS – Asake & Wizkid

• Sensational – Chris Brown, Davido & Lojay

• Higher – Burna Boy

• Love Me JeJe – Tems (vencedor)

Melhor álbum de country

• Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé (vencedora)

• F-1 Trillion – Post Malone

• Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves

• Higher – Chris Stapleton

• Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson

Melhor performance solo de country

• 16 CARRIAGES – Beyoncé

• I Am Not Okay – Jelly Roll

• The Architect – Kacey Musgraves

• A Bar Song (Tipsy) – Shaboozey

• It Takes A Woman – Chris Stapleton (vencedor)

Melhor álbum de reggae

• Take It Easy – Collie Buddz



• Party With Me – Vybz Kartel

• Never Gets Late Here – Shenseea

• Bob Marley: One Love – Music Inspired By The Film (vencedor)

• Evolution – The Wailers

Compositor não-clássico do ano

• Jessi Alexander

• Amy Allen (vencedora)

• Edgar barrera

• Jessie Jo Dillon

• Raye

Produtor não-clássico do ano

• Alissia



• Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

• Ian Fitchuk

• Mustard

• Daniel Nigro (vencedor)

Melhor música composta para mídia visual

• Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma – Luke Combs

• Better Place – *NSYNC & Justin Timberlake

• Can’t Catch Me Now – Olivia Rodrigo

• It Never Went Away – Jon Batiste (vencedor)

• Love Will Survive – Barbra Streisand

Melhor Álbum Vocal de Pop Tradicional

• Aaron Lazar – Impossible Dream



• Cyrille Aimée – À Fleur de Peau

• Gregory Porter – Christmas Wish

• Lake Street Dive – Good Together

• Norah Jones – Visions (vencedor)

Melhor Álbum Vocal de Jazz

• Journey in Black – Christie Dashiell

• Wildflowers Vol. 1 – Kurt Elling e Sullivan Fortner

• A Joyful Holiday – Samara Joy (vencedora)

• Milton + Esperanza – Milton Nascimento & Esperanza Spalding

• My Ideal – Catherine Russell e Sean Mason

Melhor álbum de jazz alternativo

• Night Reign – Arooj Aftab

• New Blue Sun – André 3000

• Code Derivation – Robert Glasper

• Foreverland – Keyon Harrold

• No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin – Meshell Ndegeocello (vencedor)

Melhor álbum latino de jazz

• Spain Forever Again – Michel Camilo & Tomatito

• Cubop Lives! – Zaccai Curtis (vencedor)

• COLLAB- Hamilton de Holanda & Gonzalo Rubalcaba

• Time and Again – Eliane Elias

• El Trio: Live in Italy – Horacio ‘El Negro’ Hernández, John Beasley & José Gola

• Cuba and Beyond – Chucho Valdés & Royal Quartet

• As I Travel – Donald Vega feat. Lewis Nash, John Patitucci & Luisito Quintero

Melhor álbum americano

• The Other Side – T Bone Burnett

• $10 Cowboy – Charley Crockett

• Trail Of Flowers – Sierra Ferrell (vencedora)

• Polaroid Lovers – Sarah Jarosz

• No One Gets Out Alive – Maggie Rose

• Tigers Blood – Waxahatchee

Melhor performance de rap

• Cardi B – Enough (Miami)

• Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos – When the Sun Shines Again

• Doechii -Nissan Altima

• Eminem – Houdini

• Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – Like That

• Glorilla – Yeah Glo!

• Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us (vencedor)

Melhor álbum de música urbana

• nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana – Bad Bunny

• Rayo – J Balvin

• FERXXOCALIPSIS – Feid

• LAS LETRAS YA NO IMPORTAN – Residente (vencedor)

• att. – Young Miko

Melhor música country

• The Architect – Kacey Musgraves (vencedora)

• A Bar Song (Tipsy) – Shaboozey

• I Am Not Okay – Jelly Roll

• I Had Some Help – Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen

• TEXAS HOLD ‘EM – Beyoncé

Melhor performance country em dupla ou grupo

• Cowboys Cry Too – Kelsea Ballerini With Noah Kahan

• II MOST WANTED – Beyoncé Featuring Miley Cyrus (vencedoras)

• Break Mine – Brothers Osborne

• Bigger Houses – Dan + Shay

• I Had Some Help – Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen

Melhor performance de música americana

• YA YA”- Beyoncé



• Subtitles – Madison Cunningham

• Don’t Do Me Good – Madi Diaz feat. Kacey Musgraves

• American Dreaming – Sierra Ferrell (vencedora)

• Runaway Train – Sarah Jarosz

• Empty Trainload of Sky – Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

Melhor gravação dance/eletrônica

• She’s Gone, Dance On – Disclosure

• Loved – Four Tet

• leavemealone – Fred Again.. & Baby Keem

• Neverender – Justice & Tame Impala (vencedores)

• Witchy – KAYTRANADA feat. Childish Gambino

Melhor performance de rock

• The Beatles – Now and Then (vencedor)

• The Black Keys – Beautiful People (Stay High)

• Green Day – The American Dream Is Killing Me

• Idles – Gift Horse

• Pearl Jam – Dark Matter

• St. Vincent – Broken Man

Melhor música de rock

• Beautiful People – The Black Keys

• Broken Man – St. Vincent (vencedora)

• Dark Matter – Pearl Jam

• Dilemma – Green Day

• Gift Horse – IDLES

Melhor álbum de rock

• Happiness Bastards – The Black Crowes

• Romance – Fontaines D.C.

• Saviors – Green Day

• TANGK – Idles

• Dark Matter – Pearl Jam

• Hackney Diamonds – The Rolling Stones (vencedor)

• No Name – Jack White

Melhor trilha sonora de mídia visual

• Ficção Americana



• Rivais

• A Cor Púrpura

• Duna: Parte Dois (vencedor)

• Xogúm

Melhor Álbum Gospel

• CeCe Winans – More Than This (vencedor)

• Karen Clark Sheard – Still Karen

• Kirk Franklin – Father’s Day

• Melvin Crispell III – Covered Vol. 1

• Ricky Dillard – Choirmaster II (Live)

Melhor Álbum de Música Cristã Contemporânea

• Brandon Lake – Coat of Many Colors

• Doe – Heart of a Human (vencedor)

• Elevation Worship – When Wind Meets Fire

• Forrest Frank – Child of God

• Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine – The Maverick Way Complete

Melhor Álbum Tropical Latino

• Juan Luis Guerra 4.40 – Radio Güira



• Kiki Valera – Vacilón Santiaguero

• Marc Anthony – Muevense

• Sheila E. – Bailar

• Tony Succar & Mimy Succar – Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional) (vencedores)

Melhor Álbum de Música Mexicana (incluindo Tejano)

• Carín León – Boca Chueca, Vol. 1 (vencedor)

• Chiquis – Diamantes

• Jessi Uribe – De Lejitos

• Peso Pluma – Éxodo

Melhor Álbum de Rock ou Alternativo Latino

• Cimafunk – Pa’ Tu Cuerpa

• El David Aguilar – Compita del Destino

• Mon Laferte – Autopoiética

• Nathy Peluso – Grasa

• Rawayana – ¿Quién Trae las Cornetas? (vencedor)

Melhor remix

• Alter Ego – Kaytranada Remix – Kaytranada, remixer (Doechii Featuring JT)



• A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix] – David Guetta, remixer (Shaboozey & David Guetta)

• Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix) – FNZ & Mark Ronson, remixers (Sabrina Carpenter) (vencedor)

• Jah Sees Them – Amapiano Remix – Alexx Antaeus, Footsteps & MrMyish, remixers (Julian Marley & Antaeus)

• Von Dutch – A.G. Cook, remixer (Charli xcx & A.G. Cook Featuring Addison Rae)

Melhor performance de metal

• Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!) – Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne (vencedor)

• Crown of Horns – Judas Priest

• Suffocate – Knocked Loose Featuring Poppy

• Screaming Suicide – Metallica

• Cellar Door – Spiritbox

Melhor performance de R&B tradicional

• Wet – Marsha Ambrosius

• Can I Have This Groove – Kenyon Dixon

• No Lie – Lalah Hathaway Featuring Michael McDonald

• Make Me Forget – Muni Long

• That’s You – Lucky Daye (vencedor)

Melhor álbum de R&B progressivo

• So Glad to Know You – Avery Sunshine (vencedor – empate)

• En Route – Durand Bernarr

• Bando Stone and the New World – Childish Gambino

• Crash – Kehlani

• Why Lawd? – NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge) (vencedor – empate)

Melhor Álbum de Blues Tradicional

• Cedric Burnside – Hill Country Love

• The Fabulous Thunderbirds – Struck Down

• Little Feat – Sam’s Place

• Sue Foley – One Guitar Woman

• Taj Mahal – Swingin’: Live at the Church in Tulsa (vencedor)

Melhor Performance Musical Global

• Angélique Kidjo & Soweto Gospel Choir – Sunlight to My Soul



• Arooj Aftab – Raat Ki Rani

• Jacob Collier Featuring Anoushka Shankar & Varijashree Venugopal – A Rock Somewhere

• Masa Takumi Featuring Ron Korb, Noshir Mody & Dale Edward Chung – Kashira

• Rocky Dawuni – Rise

• Sheila E. Featuring Gloria Estefan & Mimy Succar – Bemba Colorá (vencedor)

Melhor Álbum de Música Global

• Antonio Rey – Historias de un Flamenco

• Ciro Hurtado – Paisajes

• Matt B & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra – Alkebulan II (vencedor)

• Rema – Heis

• Tems – Born in the Wild

Melhor Álbum de Poesia Falada

• Malik Yusef – Good M.U.S.I.C. Universe Sonic Sinema Episode 1: In the Beginning Was the Word

• Omari Hardwick – Concrete & Whiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series

• Queen Sheba – Civil Writes: The South Got Something to Say

• Skillz – The Seven Number Ones

• Tank and the Bangas – The Heart, the Mind, the Soul (vencedor)

Melhor Álbum de Teatro Musical

• Hell’s Kitchen (vencedor)

• Merrily We Roll Along

• The Notebook

• The Outsiders

• Suffs

• The Wiz

Melhor Álbum de New Age, Ambient ou Chant

• Triveni – Wouter Kellerman, Eru Matsumoto e Chandrika Tandon (vencedor)

• Break of Dawn – Ricky Kej

• Opus – Ryuichi Sakamoto

• Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn – Anoushka Shankar

• Warriors of Light – Radhika Vekaria