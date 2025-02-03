PREMIAÇÃO
Beyoncé e mais: veja lista completa de vencedores do Grammy 2025
Beyoncé e Kendrick Lamar se destacaram na cerimônia do Grammy, que premiou os melhores da música neste domingo, 2, em Los Angeles
Por Redação
O Grammy 2025 consagrou os grandes nomes da música mundial na noite deste domingo, 2, em Los Angeles, Estados Unidos. Sob o comando do apresentador e humorista Trevor Noah, a premiação reconheceu os destaques do ano, com vitórias marcantes para Beyoncé e Kendrick Lamar.
A cerimônia contou com performances de Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Billie Eilish, Shakira, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter, entre outros artistas. Além das premiações, o evento também teve um caráter beneficente, arrecadando fundos para ajudar no combate aos incêndios florestais que atingem a Califórnia.
Entre os indicados brasileiros, Anitta disputou o prêmio de Melhor Álbum de Pop Latino com 'Funk Generation', mas foi superada por Shakira, vencedora da categoria com 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran'. Já Milton Nascimento, que concorria a Melhor Álbum Vocal de Jazz, também não levou a estatueta.
Veja a lista completa de premiados:
Álbum do ano
• New Blue Sun – Andre 3000
• Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé (vencedora)
• Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter
• Brat – Charlie XCX
• Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier
• Hit Me Hard and Soft – Billie Eilish
• The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan
• The Tortured Poets Department – Taylor Swift
Música do ano
• A Bar Song (Tipsy) – Shaboozey
• Birds of a Feather – Billie Eilish
• Die With a Smile – Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars
• Fortnight – Taylor Swift e Post Malone
• Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell Roan
• Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar (vencedor)
• Please Please Please – Sabrina Carpenter
• TEXAS HOLD ‘EM – Beyoncé
Gravação do ano
• Now And Then – The Beatles
• TEXAS HOLD ‘EM – Beyoncé
• Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter
• 360 – Charli XCX
• BIRDS OF A FEATHER – Billie Eilish
• Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar (vencedor)
• Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell Roan
• Fortnight – Taylor Swift and Post Malone
Artista revelação
• Benson Boone
• Sabrina Carpenter
• Doechii
• Khruangbin
• RAYE
• Chappell Roan (vencedora)
• Shaboozey
• Teddy Swims
Melhor álbum de pop latino
• Funk Generation – Anitta
• El Viaje – Luis Fonsi
• GARCÍA – Kany García
• Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran – Shakira (vencedora)
• ORQUÍDEAS – Kali Uchis
Melhor performance de pop solo
• Beyoncé – Bodyguard
• Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso (vencedora)
• Charli XCX – Apple
• Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
• Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
Melhor álbum de pop vocal
Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter (vencedora)
• HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish
• eternal sunshine – Ariana Grande
• The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan
• THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT -Taylor Swift
Melhor performance de pop em duo ou grupo
• Gracie Abrams e Taylor Swift – Us
• Beyoncé e Post Malone – Leviis Jeans
• Charlie XCX e Billie Eilish – Guess
• Ariana Grande e Brandy & Monica- The Boy is Mine
• Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile (vencedores)
Melhor videoclipe
• Tailor Swif – A$AP Rocky
• Fortnight – Taylor Swift e Post Malone
• 360 – Charli xcx
• Houdini – Eminem
• Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar (vencedor)
Melhor gravação de pop dance
• Make You Mine – Madison Beer
• Von Dutch – Charli xcx (vencedora)
• L’AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT] – Billie Eilish
• yes, and? – Ariana Grande
• Got Me Started – Troye Sivan
Melhor álbum de dance/eletrônica
• Make You Mine – Madison Beer
• Von Dutch – Charli XCX (vencedora)
• L’Amour De Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit] – Billie Eilish
• yes, And? – Ariana Grande
• Got Me Started – Troye Sivan
Melhor álbum de R&B
• 11:11 (Deluxe) – Chris Brown (vencedor)
• Vantablack – Lalah Hathaway
• Revenge – Muni Long
• Algorithm – Lucky Daye
• Coming Home – Usher
Melhor performance de R&B
• Guidance – Jhené Aiko
• Residuals – Chris Brown
• Here We Go (Uh Oh) – Coco Jones
• Made For Me (Live On BET) – Muni Long (vencedora)
• Saturn – SZA
Melhor música de R&B
• After Hours – Kehlani
• Burning – Tems
• Here We Go (Uh Oh) – Coco Jones
• Ruined Me – Muni Long
• Saturn – SZA (vencedora)
Melhor performance de rap melódico
• KEHLANI – Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani
• SPAGHETTII – Beyoncé, Linda Martell & Shaboozey
• We Still Don’t Trust You – Future & Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd
• Big Mama – Latto
• 3:AM – Rapsody and Erykah Badu (vencedores)
Melhor música de rap
• Asteroids – Rapsody and Hit-Boy
• Carnival – ¥$ (Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign), Rich The Kid & Playboi Carti
• Like That – Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar
• Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar (vencedor)
• Yeah Glo! – GloRilla
Melhor álbum de rap
• Might Delete Later – J. Cole
• The Auditorium, Vol. 1 – Common & Pete Rock
• Alligator Bites Never Heal – Doechii (vencedora)
• The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) – Eminem
• We Don’t Trust You – Future & Metro Boomin
Melhor álbum de rock
• Happiness Bastards – The Black Crowes
• Romance – Fontaines D.C.
• Saviors – Green Day
• TANGK – IDLES
• Dark Matter – Pearl Jam
• Hackney Diamonds – The Rolling Stones (vencedor)
• No Name – Jack White
Melhor performance de música alternativa
• Neon Pill – Cage the Elephant
• Song of the Lake – Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds
• Starburster – Fontaines D.C.
• Bye Bye – Kim Gordon
Flea – St. Vincent (vencedora)
Melhor álbum de música alternativa
• Wild God – Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
• Charm – Clairo
• The Collective – Kim Gordon
• What Now – Brittany Howard
• All Born Screaming – St. Vincent (vencedora)
Melhor performance de música africana
• Tomorrow – Yemi Alade
• MMS – Asake & Wizkid
• Sensational – Chris Brown, Davido & Lojay
• Higher – Burna Boy
• Love Me JeJe – Tems (vencedor)
Melhor álbum de country
• Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé (vencedora)
• F-1 Trillion – Post Malone
• Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves
• Higher – Chris Stapleton
• Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson
Melhor performance solo de country
• 16 CARRIAGES – Beyoncé
• I Am Not Okay – Jelly Roll
• The Architect – Kacey Musgraves
• A Bar Song (Tipsy) – Shaboozey
• It Takes A Woman – Chris Stapleton (vencedor)
Melhor álbum de reggae
• Take It Easy – Collie Buddz
• Party With Me – Vybz Kartel
• Never Gets Late Here – Shenseea
• Bob Marley: One Love – Music Inspired By The Film (vencedor)
• Evolution – The Wailers
Compositor não-clássico do ano
• Jessi Alexander
• Amy Allen (vencedora)
• Edgar barrera
• Jessie Jo Dillon
• Raye
Produtor não-clássico do ano
• Alissia
• Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
• Ian Fitchuk
• Mustard
• Daniel Nigro (vencedor)
Melhor música composta para mídia visual
• Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma – Luke Combs
• Better Place – *NSYNC & Justin Timberlake
• Can’t Catch Me Now – Olivia Rodrigo
• It Never Went Away – Jon Batiste (vencedor)
• Love Will Survive – Barbra Streisand
Melhor Álbum Vocal de Pop Tradicional
• Aaron Lazar – Impossible Dream
• Cyrille Aimée – À Fleur de Peau
• Gregory Porter – Christmas Wish
• Lake Street Dive – Good Together
• Norah Jones – Visions (vencedor)
Melhor Álbum Vocal de Jazz
• Journey in Black – Christie Dashiell
• Wildflowers Vol. 1 – Kurt Elling e Sullivan Fortner
• A Joyful Holiday – Samara Joy (vencedora)
• Milton + Esperanza – Milton Nascimento & Esperanza Spalding
• My Ideal – Catherine Russell e Sean Mason
Melhor álbum de jazz alternativo
• Night Reign – Arooj Aftab
• New Blue Sun – André 3000
• Code Derivation – Robert Glasper
• Foreverland – Keyon Harrold
• No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin – Meshell Ndegeocello (vencedor)
Melhor álbum latino de jazz
• Spain Forever Again – Michel Camilo & Tomatito
• Cubop Lives! – Zaccai Curtis (vencedor)
• COLLAB- Hamilton de Holanda & Gonzalo Rubalcaba
• Time and Again – Eliane Elias
• El Trio: Live in Italy – Horacio ‘El Negro’ Hernández, John Beasley & José Gola
• Cuba and Beyond – Chucho Valdés & Royal Quartet
• As I Travel – Donald Vega feat. Lewis Nash, John Patitucci & Luisito Quintero
Melhor álbum americano
• The Other Side – T Bone Burnett
• $10 Cowboy – Charley Crockett
• Trail Of Flowers – Sierra Ferrell (vencedora)
• Polaroid Lovers – Sarah Jarosz
• No One Gets Out Alive – Maggie Rose
• Tigers Blood – Waxahatchee
Melhor performance de rap
• Cardi B – Enough (Miami)
• Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos – When the Sun Shines Again
• Doechii -Nissan Altima
• Eminem – Houdini
• Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – Like That
• Glorilla – Yeah Glo!
• Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us (vencedor)
Melhor álbum de música urbana
• nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana – Bad Bunny
• Rayo – J Balvin
• FERXXOCALIPSIS – Feid
• LAS LETRAS YA NO IMPORTAN – Residente (vencedor)
• att. – Young Miko
Melhor música country
• The Architect – Kacey Musgraves (vencedora)
• A Bar Song (Tipsy) – Shaboozey
• I Am Not Okay – Jelly Roll
• I Had Some Help – Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen
• TEXAS HOLD ‘EM – Beyoncé
Melhor performance country em dupla ou grupo
• Cowboys Cry Too – Kelsea Ballerini With Noah Kahan
• II MOST WANTED – Beyoncé Featuring Miley Cyrus (vencedoras)
• Break Mine – Brothers Osborne
• Bigger Houses – Dan + Shay
• I Had Some Help – Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen
Melhor performance de música americana
• YA YA”- Beyoncé
• Subtitles – Madison Cunningham
• Don’t Do Me Good – Madi Diaz feat. Kacey Musgraves
• American Dreaming – Sierra Ferrell (vencedora)
• Runaway Train – Sarah Jarosz
• Empty Trainload of Sky – Gillian Welch & David Rawlings
Melhor gravação dance/eletrônica
• She’s Gone, Dance On – Disclosure
• Loved – Four Tet
• leavemealone – Fred Again.. & Baby Keem
• Neverender – Justice & Tame Impala (vencedores)
• Witchy – KAYTRANADA feat. Childish Gambino
Melhor performance de rock
• The Beatles – Now and Then (vencedor)
• The Black Keys – Beautiful People (Stay High)
• Green Day – The American Dream Is Killing Me
• Idles – Gift Horse
• Pearl Jam – Dark Matter
• St. Vincent – Broken Man
Melhor música de rock
• Beautiful People – The Black Keys
• Broken Man – St. Vincent (vencedora)
• Dark Matter – Pearl Jam
• Dilemma – Green Day
• Gift Horse – IDLES
Melhor álbum de rock
• Happiness Bastards – The Black Crowes
• Romance – Fontaines D.C.
• Saviors – Green Day
• TANGK – Idles
• Dark Matter – Pearl Jam
• Hackney Diamonds – The Rolling Stones (vencedor)
• No Name – Jack White
Melhor trilha sonora de mídia visual
• Ficção Americana
• Rivais
• A Cor Púrpura
• Duna: Parte Dois (vencedor)
• Xogúm
Melhor Álbum Gospel
• CeCe Winans – More Than This (vencedor)
• Karen Clark Sheard – Still Karen
• Kirk Franklin – Father’s Day
• Melvin Crispell III – Covered Vol. 1
• Ricky Dillard – Choirmaster II (Live)
Melhor Álbum de Música Cristã Contemporânea
• Brandon Lake – Coat of Many Colors
• Doe – Heart of a Human (vencedor)
• Elevation Worship – When Wind Meets Fire
• Forrest Frank – Child of God
• Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine – The Maverick Way Complete
Melhor Álbum Tropical Latino
• Juan Luis Guerra 4.40 – Radio Güira
• Kiki Valera – Vacilón Santiaguero
• Marc Anthony – Muevense
• Sheila E. – Bailar
• Tony Succar & Mimy Succar – Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional) (vencedores)
Melhor Álbum de Música Mexicana (incluindo Tejano)
• Carín León – Boca Chueca, Vol. 1 (vencedor)
• Chiquis – Diamantes
• Jessi Uribe – De Lejitos
• Peso Pluma – Éxodo
Melhor Álbum de Rock ou Alternativo Latino
• Cimafunk – Pa’ Tu Cuerpa
• El David Aguilar – Compita del Destino
• Mon Laferte – Autopoiética
• Nathy Peluso – Grasa
• Rawayana – ¿Quién Trae las Cornetas? (vencedor)
Melhor remix
• Alter Ego – Kaytranada Remix – Kaytranada, remixer (Doechii Featuring JT)
• A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix] – David Guetta, remixer (Shaboozey & David Guetta)
• Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix) – FNZ & Mark Ronson, remixers (Sabrina Carpenter) (vencedor)
• Jah Sees Them – Amapiano Remix – Alexx Antaeus, Footsteps & MrMyish, remixers (Julian Marley & Antaeus)
• Von Dutch – A.G. Cook, remixer (Charli xcx & A.G. Cook Featuring Addison Rae)
Melhor performance de metal
• Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!) – Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne (vencedor)
• Crown of Horns – Judas Priest
• Suffocate – Knocked Loose Featuring Poppy
• Screaming Suicide – Metallica
• Cellar Door – Spiritbox
Melhor performance de R&B tradicional
• Wet – Marsha Ambrosius
• Can I Have This Groove – Kenyon Dixon
• No Lie – Lalah Hathaway Featuring Michael McDonald
• Make Me Forget – Muni Long
• That’s You – Lucky Daye (vencedor)
Melhor álbum de R&B progressivo
• So Glad to Know You – Avery Sunshine (vencedor – empate)
• En Route – Durand Bernarr
• Bando Stone and the New World – Childish Gambino
• Crash – Kehlani
• Why Lawd? – NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge) (vencedor – empate)
Melhor Álbum de Blues Tradicional
• Cedric Burnside – Hill Country Love
• The Fabulous Thunderbirds – Struck Down
• Little Feat – Sam’s Place
• Sue Foley – One Guitar Woman
• Taj Mahal – Swingin’: Live at the Church in Tulsa (vencedor)
Melhor Performance Musical Global
• Angélique Kidjo & Soweto Gospel Choir – Sunlight to My Soul
• Arooj Aftab – Raat Ki Rani
• Jacob Collier Featuring Anoushka Shankar & Varijashree Venugopal – A Rock Somewhere
• Masa Takumi Featuring Ron Korb, Noshir Mody & Dale Edward Chung – Kashira
• Rocky Dawuni – Rise
• Sheila E. Featuring Gloria Estefan & Mimy Succar – Bemba Colorá (vencedor)
Melhor Álbum de Música Global
• Antonio Rey – Historias de un Flamenco
• Ciro Hurtado – Paisajes
• Matt B & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra – Alkebulan II (vencedor)
• Rema – Heis
• Tems – Born in the Wild
Melhor Álbum de Poesia Falada
• Malik Yusef – Good M.U.S.I.C. Universe Sonic Sinema Episode 1: In the Beginning Was the Word
• Omari Hardwick – Concrete & Whiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series
• Queen Sheba – Civil Writes: The South Got Something to Say
• Skillz – The Seven Number Ones
• Tank and the Bangas – The Heart, the Mind, the Soul (vencedor)
Melhor Álbum de Teatro Musical
• Hell’s Kitchen (vencedor)
• Merrily We Roll Along
• The Notebook
• The Outsiders
• Suffs
• The Wiz
Melhor Álbum de New Age, Ambient ou Chant
• Triveni – Wouter Kellerman, Eru Matsumoto e Chandrika Tandon (vencedor)
• Break of Dawn – Ricky Kej
• Opus – Ryuichi Sakamoto
• Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn – Anoushka Shankar
• Warriors of Light – Radhika Vekaria
