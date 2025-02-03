Menu
PREMIAÇÃO

Beyoncé e mais: veja lista completa de vencedores do Grammy 2025

Beyoncé e Kendrick Lamar se destacaram na cerimônia do Grammy, que premiou os melhores da música neste domingo, 2, em Los Angeles

Por Redação

03/02/2025 - 7:52 h | Atualizada em 03/02/2025 - 9:35
O Grammy consagrou os grandes nomes da música mundial na noite deste domingo
O Grammy consagrou os grandes nomes da música mundial na noite deste domingo -

O Grammy 2025 consagrou os grandes nomes da música mundial na noite deste domingo, 2, em Los Angeles, Estados Unidos. Sob o comando do apresentador e humorista Trevor Noah, a premiação reconheceu os destaques do ano, com vitórias marcantes para Beyoncé e Kendrick Lamar.

A cerimônia contou com performances de Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Billie Eilish, Shakira, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter, entre outros artistas. Além das premiações, o evento também teve um caráter beneficente, arrecadando fundos para ajudar no combate aos incêndios florestais que atingem a Califórnia.

Entre os indicados brasileiros, Anitta disputou o prêmio de Melhor Álbum de Pop Latino com 'Funk Generation', mas foi superada por Shakira, vencedora da categoria com 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran'. Já Milton Nascimento, que concorria a Melhor Álbum Vocal de Jazz, também não levou a estatueta.

Veja a lista completa de premiados:

Álbum do ano

• New Blue Sun – Andre 3000

• Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé (vencedora)

• Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter

• Brat – Charlie XCX

• Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier

• Hit Me Hard and Soft – Billie Eilish

• The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan

• The Tortured Poets Department – Taylor Swift

Música do ano

• A Bar Song (Tipsy) – Shaboozey

• Birds of a Feather – Billie Eilish

• Die With a Smile – Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars

• Fortnight – Taylor Swift e Post Malone

• Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell Roan

Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar (vencedor)

• Please Please Please – Sabrina Carpenter

• TEXAS HOLD ‘EM – Beyoncé

Gravação do ano

• Now And Then – The Beatles

• TEXAS HOLD ‘EM – Beyoncé

• Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter

• 360 – Charli XCX

• BIRDS OF A FEATHER – Billie Eilish

• Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar (vencedor)

• Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell Roan

• Fortnight – Taylor Swift and Post Malone

Artista revelação

• Benson Boone

• Sabrina Carpenter

• Doechii

• Khruangbin

• RAYE

• Chappell Roan (vencedora)

• Shaboozey

• Teddy Swims

Melhor álbum de pop latino

• Funk Generation – Anitta

• El Viaje – Luis Fonsi

• GARCÍA – Kany García

• Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran – Shakira (vencedora)

• ORQUÍDEAS – Kali Uchis

Melhor performance de pop solo

• Beyoncé – Bodyguard

• Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso (vencedora)

• Charli XCX – Apple

• Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

• Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

Melhor álbum de pop vocal

Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter (vencedora)

• HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish

• eternal sunshine – Ariana Grande

• The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan

• THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT -Taylor Swift

Melhor performance de pop em duo ou grupo

• Gracie Abrams e Taylor Swift – Us

• Beyoncé e Post Malone – Leviis Jeans

• Charlie XCX e Billie Eilish – Guess

• Ariana Grande e Brandy & Monica- The Boy is Mine

• Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile (vencedores)

Melhor videoclipe

Tailor Swif – A$AP Rocky

Fortnight – Taylor Swift e Post Malone

360 – Charli xcx

Houdini – Eminem

• Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar (vencedor)

Melhor gravação de pop dance

Make You Mine – Madison Beer

• Von Dutch – Charli xcx (vencedora)

L’AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT] – Billie Eilish

yes, and? – Ariana Grande

Got Me Started – Troye Sivan

Melhor álbum de dance/eletrônica

Make You Mine – Madison Beer

• Von Dutch – Charli XCX (vencedora)

L’Amour De Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit] – Billie Eilish

yes, And? – Ariana Grande

Got Me Started – Troye Sivan

Melhor álbum de R&B

• 11:11 (Deluxe) – Chris Brown (vencedor)

Vantablack – Lalah Hathaway

Revenge – Muni Long

Algorithm – Lucky Daye

Coming Home – Usher

Melhor performance de R&B

Guidance – Jhené Aiko

Residuals – Chris Brown

Here We Go (Uh Oh) – Coco Jones

Made For Me (Live On BET) – Muni Long (vencedora)

Saturn – SZA

Melhor música de R&B

After Hours – Kehlani

Burning – Tems

Here We Go (Uh Oh) – Coco Jones

Ruined Me – Muni Long

• Saturn – SZA (vencedora)

Melhor performance de rap melódico

KEHLANI – Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani

SPAGHETTII – Beyoncé, Linda Martell & Shaboozey

We Still Don’t Trust You – Future & Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd

Big Mama – Latto

• 3:AM – Rapsody and Erykah Badu (vencedores)

Melhor música de rap

Asteroids – Rapsody and Hit-Boy

Carnival – ¥$ (Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign), Rich The Kid & Playboi Carti

Like That – Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar

• Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar (vencedor)

Yeah Glo! – GloRilla

Melhor álbum de rap

Might Delete Later – J. Cole

The Auditorium, Vol. 1 – Common & Pete Rock

• Alligator Bites Never Heal – Doechii (vencedora)

The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) – Eminem

We Don’t Trust You – Future & Metro Boomin

Melhor álbum de rock

Happiness Bastards – The Black Crowes

Romance – Fontaines D.C.

Saviors – Green Day

TANGK – IDLES

Dark Matter – Pearl Jam

• Hackney Diamonds – The Rolling Stones (vencedor)

No Name – Jack White

Melhor performance de música alternativa

Neon Pill – Cage the Elephant

Song of the Lake – Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds

Starburster – Fontaines D.C.

Bye Bye – Kim Gordon

Flea – St. Vincent (vencedora)

Melhor álbum de música alternativa

Wild God – Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Charm – Clairo

The Collective – Kim Gordon

What Now – Brittany Howard

• All Born Screaming – St. Vincent (vencedora)

Melhor performance de música africana

Tomorrow – Yemi Alade

MMS – Asake & Wizkid

Sensational – Chris Brown, Davido & Lojay

Higher – Burna Boy

• Love Me JeJe – Tems (vencedor)

Melhor álbum de country

• Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé (vencedora)

F-1 Trillion – Post Malone

Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves

Higher – Chris Stapleton

Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson

Melhor performance solo de country

16 CARRIAGES – Beyoncé

I Am Not Okay – Jelly Roll

The Architect – Kacey Musgraves

A Bar Song (Tipsy) – Shaboozey

• It Takes A Woman – Chris Stapleton (vencedor)

Melhor álbum de reggae

Take It Easy – Collie Buddz

Party With Me – Vybz Kartel

Never Gets Late Here – Shenseea

• Bob Marley: One Love – Music Inspired By The Film (vencedor)

Evolution – The Wailers

Compositor não-clássico do ano

Jessi Alexander

Amy Allen (vencedora)

Edgar barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Raye

Produtor não-clássico do ano

Alissia

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Ian Fitchuk

Mustard

• Daniel Nigro (vencedor)

Melhor música composta para mídia visual

Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma – Luke Combs

Better Place – *NSYNC & Justin Timberlake

Can’t Catch Me Now – Olivia Rodrigo

• It Never Went Away – Jon Batiste (vencedor)

Love Will Survive – Barbra Streisand

Melhor Álbum Vocal de Pop Tradicional

Aaron Lazar – Impossible Dream

Cyrille Aimée – À Fleur de Peau

Gregory Porter – Christmas Wish

Lake Street Dive – Good Together

Norah Jones – Visions (vencedor)

Melhor Álbum Vocal de Jazz

Journey in Black – Christie Dashiell

Wildflowers Vol. 1 – Kurt Elling e Sullivan Fortner

A Joyful Holiday – Samara Joy (vencedora)

Milton + Esperanza – Milton Nascimento & Esperanza Spalding

My Ideal – Catherine Russell e Sean Mason

Melhor álbum de jazz alternativo

Night Reign – Arooj Aftab

New Blue Sun – André 3000

Code Derivation – Robert Glasper

Foreverland – Keyon Harrold

No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin – Meshell Ndegeocello (vencedor)

Melhor álbum latino de jazz

Spain Forever Again – Michel Camilo & Tomatito

• Cubop Lives! – Zaccai Curtis (vencedor)

COLLAB- Hamilton de Holanda & Gonzalo Rubalcaba

Time and Again – Eliane Elias

El Trio: Live in Italy – Horacio ‘El Negro’ Hernández, John Beasley & José Gola

Cuba and Beyond – Chucho Valdés & Royal Quartet

As I Travel – Donald Vega feat. Lewis Nash, John Patitucci & Luisito Quintero

Melhor álbum americano

The Other Side – T Bone Burnett

$10 Cowboy – Charley Crockett

• Trail Of Flowers – Sierra Ferrell (vencedora)

Polaroid Lovers – Sarah Jarosz

No One Gets Out Alive – Maggie Rose

Tigers Blood – Waxahatchee

Melhor performance de rap

Cardi B – Enough (Miami)

Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos – When the Sun Shines Again

Doechii -Nissan Altima

Eminem – Houdini

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – Like That

Glorilla – Yeah Glo!

• Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us (vencedor)

Melhor álbum de música urbana

nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana – Bad Bunny

Rayo – J Balvin

FERXXOCALIPSIS – Feid

LAS LETRAS YA NO IMPORTAN – Residente (vencedor)

att. – Young Miko

Melhor música country

• The Architect – Kacey Musgraves (vencedora)

A Bar Song (Tipsy) – Shaboozey

I Am Not Okay – Jelly Roll

I Had Some Help – Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM – Beyoncé

Melhor performance country em dupla ou grupo

Cowboys Cry Too – Kelsea Ballerini With Noah Kahan

II MOST WANTED – Beyoncé Featuring Miley Cyrus (vencedoras)

Break Mine – Brothers Osborne

Bigger Houses – Dan + Shay

I Had Some Help – Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen

Melhor performance de música americana

YA YA”- Beyoncé

Subtitles – Madison Cunningham

Don’t Do Me Good – Madi Diaz feat. Kacey Musgraves

• American Dreaming – Sierra Ferrell (vencedora)

Runaway Train – Sarah Jarosz

Empty Trainload of Sky – Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

Melhor gravação dance/eletrônica

She’s Gone, Dance On – Disclosure

Loved – Four Tet

leavemealone – Fred Again.. & Baby Keem

• Neverender – Justice & Tame Impala (vencedores)

Witchy – KAYTRANADA feat. Childish Gambino

Melhor performance de rock

• The Beatles – Now and Then (vencedor)

The Black Keys – Beautiful People (Stay High)

Green Day – The American Dream Is Killing Me

Idles – Gift Horse

Pearl Jam – Dark Matter

St. Vincent – Broken Man

Melhor música de rock

Beautiful People – The Black Keys

Broken Man – St. Vincent (vencedora)

Dark Matter – Pearl Jam

Dilemma – Green Day

Gift Horse – IDLES

Melhor álbum de rock

Happiness Bastards – The Black Crowes

Romance – Fontaines D.C.

Saviors – Green Day

TANGK – Idles

Dark Matter – Pearl Jam

• Hackney Diamonds – The Rolling Stones (vencedor)

No Name – Jack White

Melhor trilha sonora de mídia visual

Ficção Americana

Rivais

A Cor Púrpura

• Duna: Parte Dois (vencedor)

• Xogúm

Melhor Álbum Gospel

• CeCe Winans – More Than This (vencedor)

Karen Clark Sheard – Still Karen

Kirk Franklin – Father’s Day

Melvin Crispell III – Covered Vol. 1

Ricky Dillard – Choirmaster II (Live)

Melhor Álbum de Música Cristã Contemporânea

Brandon Lake – Coat of Many Colors

Doe – Heart of a Human (vencedor)

Elevation Worship – When Wind Meets Fire

Forrest Frank – Child of God

Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine – The Maverick Way Complete

Melhor Álbum Tropical Latino

Juan Luis Guerra 4.40 – Radio Güira

Kiki Valera – Vacilón Santiaguero

Marc Anthony – Muevense

Sheila E. – Bailar

• Tony Succar & Mimy Succar – Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional) (vencedores)

Melhor Álbum de Música Mexicana (incluindo Tejano)

Carín León – Boca Chueca, Vol. 1 (vencedor)

Chiquis – Diamantes

Jessi Uribe – De Lejitos

Peso Pluma – Éxodo

Melhor Álbum de Rock ou Alternativo Latino

Cimafunk – Pa’ Tu Cuerpa

El David Aguilar – Compita del Destino

Mon Laferte – Autopoiética

Nathy Peluso – Grasa

• Rawayana – ¿Quién Trae las Cornetas? (vencedor)

Melhor remix

Alter Ego – Kaytranada Remix – Kaytranada, remixer (Doechii Featuring JT)

A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix] – David Guetta, remixer (Shaboozey & David Guetta)

Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix) – FNZ & Mark Ronson, remixers (Sabrina Carpenter) (vencedor)

Jah Sees Them – Amapiano Remix – Alexx Antaeus, Footsteps & MrMyish, remixers (Julian Marley & Antaeus)

Von Dutch – A.G. Cook, remixer (Charli xcx & A.G. Cook Featuring Addison Rae)

Melhor performance de metal

• Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!) – Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne (vencedor)

Crown of Horns – Judas Priest

Suffocate – Knocked Loose Featuring Poppy

Screaming Suicide – Metallica

Cellar Door – Spiritbox

Melhor performance de R&B tradicional

Wet – Marsha Ambrosius

Can I Have This Groove – Kenyon Dixon

No Lie – Lalah Hathaway Featuring Michael McDonald

Make Me Forget – Muni Long

• That’s You – Lucky Daye (vencedor)

Melhor álbum de R&B progressivo

So Glad to Know You – Avery Sunshine (vencedor – empate)

En Route – Durand Bernarr

Bando Stone and the New World – Childish Gambino

Crash – Kehlani

Why Lawd? – NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge) (vencedor – empate)

Melhor Álbum de Blues Tradicional

Cedric Burnside – Hill Country Love

The Fabulous Thunderbirds – Struck Down

Little Feat – Sam’s Place

Sue Foley – One Guitar Woman

• Taj Mahal – Swingin’: Live at the Church in Tulsa (vencedor)

Melhor Performance Musical Global

Angélique Kidjo & Soweto Gospel Choir – Sunlight to My Soul

Arooj Aftab – Raat Ki Rani

Jacob Collier Featuring Anoushka Shankar & Varijashree Venugopal – A Rock Somewhere

Masa Takumi Featuring Ron Korb, Noshir Mody & Dale Edward Chung – Kashira

Rocky Dawuni – Rise

• Sheila E. Featuring Gloria Estefan & Mimy Succar – Bemba Colorá (vencedor)

Melhor Álbum de Música Global

Antonio Rey – Historias de un Flamenco

Ciro Hurtado – Paisajes

• Matt B & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra – Alkebulan II (vencedor)

Rema – Heis

Tems – Born in the Wild

Melhor Álbum de Poesia Falada

Malik Yusef – Good M.U.S.I.C. Universe Sonic Sinema Episode 1: In the Beginning Was the Word

Omari Hardwick – Concrete & Whiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series

Queen Sheba – Civil Writes: The South Got Something to Say

Skillz – The Seven Number Ones

• Tank and the Bangas – The Heart, the Mind, the Soul (vencedor)

Melhor Álbum de Teatro Musical

Hell’s Kitchen (vencedor)

Merrily We Roll Along

The Notebook

The Outsiders

Suffs

The Wiz

Melhor Álbum de New Age, Ambient ou Chant

• Triveni – Wouter Kellerman, Eru Matsumoto e Chandrika Tandon (vencedor)

Break of Dawn – Ricky Kej

Opus – Ryuichi Sakamoto

Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn – Anoushka Shankar

Warriors of Light – Radhika Vekaria

Tags:

anitta beyoncé Billie Eilish bruno mars cerimônia cerimônia Grammy Chappell Roan Charli XCX grammy Grammy 2025 Kendrick Lamar Lady Gaga Los Angeles melhores da música Milton Nascimento premiação premiação musical Sabrina Carpenter Shakira vencedores Grammy

