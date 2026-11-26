CINEMA
“Feito Pipa” está entre os pré-selecionados ao Globo de Ouro 2027
Filme é estrelado pelo baiano Lázaro Ramos
Os filmes elegíveis para concorrer ao Globo de Ouro em 2027 foram divulgados nesta quinta-feira, 25. Entre as produções brasileiras cotadas para a premiação está o filme “Feito Pipa”, dirigido por Allan Deberton e estrelado por Lázaro Ramos.
A lista, divulgada pela revista Variety, revelou os possíveis nomes indicados ao Globo de Ouro, que reúne filmes elegíveis em sete categorias da premiação. As indicações oficiais serão anunciadas em dezembro.
Entre as categorias estão Melhor Filme de Drama, Melhor Filme de Musical ou Comédia, Melhor Animação, Melhor Filme em Língua Não Inglesa, Melhor Trilha Sonora Original, Melhor Canção Original e Melhor Filme.
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Confira quais são as apostas para o Globo de Ouro 2027
Melhor Filme em Língua Não Inglesa
- Feito Pipa (Brasil)
- O Sentido da Vida (França)
- Angh (Índia)
- The Beloved (Espanha e França)
- Natal Amargo (Espanha)
- Chiikawa the Movie: The Secret of the Mermaid Island (Japão)
- Coward (Bélgica)
- Dear Ajayi (Nigéria)
- Death Has No Master (Venezuela)
- Everytime (Alemanha)
- Fatherland (Polônia)
- Filipiñana (Filipinas)
- Fjord (França, Noruega e Romênia)
- Furies (Líbano)
- Gentle Monster (Áustria e Alemanha)
- Godzilla Minus Zero (Japão)
- Grotesqqque (Japão)
- Growth of the Soil (Noruega)
- Guria (Geórgia)
- Ha-Chan, Shake Your Booty! (Estados Unidos)
- Hold Onto Me (Chipre)
- Hombre al Agua (México)
- Hope (Coreia do Sul)
- If We Don’t Burn, How Do We Light Up the Night (Costa Rica)
- Il Vangelo di Giuda (Itália)
- Iron Boy (França)
- A Bola Preta (Espanha)
- La Gradiva (França)
- Life Is (México)
- Midday Meal (Irã)
- Minotauro (França)
- No Paradise If You Are Killed by a Woman (Iraque)
- The Nomad Legacy (Cazaquistão)
- One Woman One Bra (Quênia)
- Possible Love (Coreia do Sul)
- Ramayana (Índia)
- Rose (Áustria)
- Silent Friend (Hungria)
- The Spiral (Itália)
- The Stories (Egito)
- Tell Me Everything (Israel)
- Woman Unknown (Letônia, Noruega e Dinamarca)
Melhor Trilha Sonora Original
- Feito Pipa (João Victor Barroso)
- Ali G: Who Iz I?
- Artificial
- Avatar Aang: O Último Mestre do Ar
- Backrooms
- Behemoth!
- Being Heumann
- Billy Knight
- Buddy
- No Limite da Justiça (By Any Means)
- Carolina Caroline
- The Cat in the Hat
- Charlie the Wonderdog
- Chiikawa the Movie: The Secret of the Mermaid Island
- Clarissa
- Coward
- Coyote vs. Acme
- Crime 101
- Death Has No Master
- The Debut
- O Diabo Veste Prada 2
- Digger
- Dia D (Disclosure Day)
- The Dog Stars
- O Drama
- Duna: Parte 3
- Ebenezer
- Elsinore
- Finding Emily
- Focker In-Law
- A Ilha Esquecida
- Girls Like Girls
- Godzilla Minus Zero
- Gondhal — Sacred Obsession
- Growth of the Soil
- Heart of the Beast
- Hexed
- Hold Onto Me
- Hope
- Cara de Um, Focinho de Outro
- Como Roubar um Banco
- Jogos Vorazes: Amanhecer na Colheita
- I Love Boosters
- In Waves
- Ink
- O Convite
- Is God Is
- Jimmy
- Josephine
- A Bola Preta
- The Liberation
- A Long Winter
- Love of Your Life
- Minions & Monsters
- Minotauro
- Moana
- The Mosquito Bowl
- Mouse
- Mr. Irrelevant
- Obsessão
- A Odisseia
- Paper Tiger
- Peaky Blinders: O Homem Imortal
- Possible Love
- Pressure
- Primetime
- Devoradores de Estrelas
- Queens for a Day
- Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother
- Ray Gunn
- The Rivals of Amziah King
- Rose
- Socorro!
- Sense and Sensibility
- The Sheep Detectives
- The Social Reckoning
- Homem-Aranha: Um Novo Dia
- The Spiral
- Steps
- Stop! That! Train!
- Super Mario Galaxy: O Filme
- A Talent for Murder
- Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma
- Tender Loving Care
- Tenzing
- Tony
- Toy Story 5
- Tuner
- The Uprising
- Verity
- Viana — The Legend of the Golden Hearts
- The Violinist
- The Weight
- Werwulf
- Whalefall
- Wicker
- Wild Horse Nine
- Wildwood
- Woman Unknown
- Wuthering Heights
Sobre o filme “Feito Pipa”
Ambientado no sertão do Ceará, o longa acompanha Gugu (Yuri Gomes), um menino de quase 12 anos sonhador e apaixonado por futebol. Ele é criado de forma livre e afetuosa pela avó, Dilma (Teca Pereira), às margens de uma barragem.
Quando a avó começa a apresentar sinais avançados de Alzheimer, Gugu tenta esconder a doença de todos para evitar ser separado dela e obrigado a morar com seu pai, Batista (Lázaro Ramos), com quem tem uma relação difícil e marcada pela intolerância.