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VÍDEO: Elefante persegue homem e destrói motocicleta na Índia

Animal teria ficado agitado após ser provocado por alguns jovens

Sara Santos
Por
Caso foi registrado na vila de Miripathar, nordeste da Índia
Caso foi registrado na vila de Miripathar, nordeste da Índia - Foto: Reprodução | Redes Socias

Um elefante selvagem perseguiu um homem e destruiu a motocicleta em que ele estava na vila de Miripathar, na região de Morangi, distrito de Golaghat, no estado de Assam, nordeste da Índia.

O morador conseguiu escapar e não há registro de feridos. O caso aconteceu recentemente e ganhou repercussão nas redes sociais após ser registrado em vídeo.

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As imagens divulgadas pela NEXTA mostram o animal avançando em direção ao homem e atingindo a motocicleta, que ficou danificada.

Segundo o jornal local The Sentinel Assam, o elefante teria ficado agitado após ser provocado por alguns jovens. No entanto, não há confirmação oficial sobre o que desencadeou a reação.

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