VÍDEO: Elefante persegue homem e destrói motocicleta na Índia

Um elefante selvagem perseguiu um homem e destruiu a motocicleta em que ele estava na vila de Miripathar, na região de Morangi, distrito de Golaghat, no estado de Assam, nordeste da Índia.

O morador conseguiu escapar e não há registro de feridos. O caso aconteceu recentemente e ganhou repercussão nas redes sociais após ser registrado em vídeo.

As imagens divulgadas pela NEXTA mostram o animal avançando em direção ao homem e atingindo a motocicleta, que ficou danificada.

Segundo o jornal local The Sentinel Assam, o elefante teria ficado agitado após ser provocado por alguns jovens. No entanto, não há confirmação oficial sobre o que desencadeou a reação.

🐘 Angry elephant chases a man in India In Assam's Golaghat district, a wild elephant charged after a local resident. During the chase, the giant animal crashed into a motorcycle that got in its way and took out its anger on it. Encounters between people and wild elephants are common in the region. Sometimes these confrontations end tragically. When an elephant is in a bad mood, it's best to stay out of its way 😳