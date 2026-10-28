Menu
Rádio OUÇA A RÁDIO Rádio
Pesquisa
Ícone CLUBE A TARDE ASSINE
Pesquisa
Busca interna do iBahia
Menu
HOME > POLÍTICA

ELEIÇÃO CONTESTADA

Aliado de Trump comenta carta de Flávio: “É apenas o começo”

Flávio Bolsonaro se autoproclamou presidente do Brasil em carta nesta quarta-feira, 28

Leo Almeida
Por
Simón Levy é ligado ao Make America Great Again (MAGA)
Simón Levy é ligado ao Make America Great Again (MAGA) - Foto: Charles Vieira | Campanha Flávio Bolsonaro
Eleições 2026

O advogado mexicano Simón Levy, aliado do presidente dos Estados Unidos Donald Trump, comentou a carta em que o senador Flávio Bolsonaro (PL) se autoproclama o “verdadeiro presidente do Brasil”. Em publicação nas redes sociais nesta quarta-feira, 28, Levy afirmou que a movimentação do parlamentar no exterior é “apenas o começo”.

Na postagem, o defensor — ligado ao movimento Make America Great Again (MAGA) — destacou também o papel do presidente da Argentina, Javier Milei, e do secretário de Estado norte-americano, Marco Rubio, na articulação da ida do brasileiro para a Flórida.

Tudo sobre Política em primeira mão! Compartilhar no Whatsapp Entre no canal do WhatsApp.

“Sua declaração não confirma formalmente que o asilo político já foi concedido, mas deixa suas intenções absolutamente claras. Ele diz que não está abandonando o Brasil; está se preparando para liderar a oposição a partir do solo americano. Isso é apenas o começo”, escreveu Levy em seu perfil.

Leia Também:

POLÍTICA

Boulos, Janones e Erika Hilton: PT inicia articulação para filiação de novos nomes
Boulos, Janones e Erika Hilton: PT inicia articulação para filiação de novos nomes imagem

PRESIDÊNCIA DA CMS

Bruno Reis se posiciona contra nova candidatura de Carlos Muniz
Bruno Reis se posiciona contra nova candidatura de Carlos Muniz imagem

POLÍTICA

Flávio Bolsonaro pode perder mandato de senador após fuga para os EUA
Flávio Bolsonaro pode perder mandato de senador após fuga para os EUA imagem

A carta de Flávio Bolsonaro

Candidato derrotado na disputa pelo Palácio do Planalto no último domingo, 25, o senador Flávio Bolsonaro divulgou uma carta oficial nesta quarta-feira autoproclamando-se o “verdadeiro presidente eleito do Brasil”.

No documento, o parlamentar faz acenos a lideranças da extrema-direita internacional, mencionando nominalmente Javier Milei e Donald Trump, e agradece pelo acolhimento em território norte-americano, onde desembarcou na manhã de hoje — três dias após a confirmação do resultado das urnas pela Justiça Eleitoral.

“Antes de mais nada, queria agradecer ao presidente Milei pela coragem, senso de justiça e legalidade, e ao presidente Trump e ao maravilhoso povo americano por me acolher. Essa é uma terra de liberdades e de irmãos que comungam dos mesmos valores das boas pessoas do meu país. O presidente Trump é um grande defensor da liberdade de expressão”, diz um trecho da carta divulgada pelo senador.

Siga o A TARDE no Google Notícias e receba os principais destaques do dia. Google Noticias Siga o A TARDE no Google Noticias

Compartilhe essa notícia com seus amigos

Compartilhar no Whatsapp Compartilhar no Facebook Compartilhar no Email

Tags

Flávio Bolsonaro

Relacionadas

Mais lidas