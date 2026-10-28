Aliado de Trump comenta carta de Flávio: “É apenas o começo”

O advogado mexicano Simón Levy, aliado do presidente dos Estados Unidos Donald Trump, comentou a carta em que o senador Flávio Bolsonaro (PL) se autoproclama o “verdadeiro presidente do Brasil”. Em publicação nas redes sociais nesta quarta-feira, 28, Levy afirmou que a movimentação do parlamentar no exterior é “apenas o começo”.

Na postagem, o defensor — ligado ao movimento Make America Great Again (MAGA) — destacou também o papel do presidente da Argentina, Javier Milei, e do secretário de Estado norte-americano, Marco Rubio, na articulação da ida do brasileiro para a Flórida.

“Sua declaração não confirma formalmente que o asilo político já foi concedido, mas deixa suas intenções absolutamente claras. Ele diz que não está abandonando o Brasil; está se preparando para liderar a oposição a partir do solo americano. Isso é apenas o começo”, escreveu Levy em seu perfil.

Flávio Bolsonaro issues his first official statement since arriving in the United States, confirming what I reported yesterday about his departure from Brazil and the protection he says he has received. Here are the key points: 1. Flávio declares himself the legitimate president-elect of Brazil and denounces massive electoral fraud in favor of Lula. 2. He questions how Lula gained more than 10 million additional votes between the first and second rounds and accuses Brazil’s Supreme Court of interfering with the electoral process. 3. He confirms that he left Brazil with his family and is now safe in the United States. 4. He personally thanks Argentine President Javier Milei for his courage, sense of justice, and respect for the rule of law. He also thanks President Donald Trump and the American people for welcoming his family, describing America as a land of freedom and shared values. 5. He thanks President Trump and the U.S. government for providing the legal security he says no longer exists in Brazil. 6. He states that there is no arrest warrant against him but denounces an attempt to confiscate his passports and a politically motivated campaign to imprison and silence him. 7. He makes it clear: “I did not flee Brazil.” He says he left to preserve his freedom and continue leading the Brazilian people. 8. He announces that he will lead the Brazilian opposition from the United States, speaking freely against Lula and the Brazilian judicial establishment, as I shared before. 9. He compares his political exile to those of Charles de Gaulle, José Martí, and Venezuelan opposition leaders who continued fighting for their countries from abroad. 10. He calls on Brazilian senators, governors, and members of Congress to stand up against political persecution and restore the balance of power. 11. He calls on the international community not to normalize what he describes as the destruction of democracy and the rule of law in Brazil. His statement confirms the central facts I reported yesterday: Flávio Bolsonaro left Brazil, arrived safely in the United States with his family, and says he has received protection from President Trump’s administration. His statement does not formally confirm that political asylum has already been granted, but it makes his intentions absolutely clear. He says he is not abandoning Brazil. He is preparing to lead the opposition from American soil. This is just the beginning. God bless Brazil. God bless the United States of America!